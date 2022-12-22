Patriots vs. Bengals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The 7-7 New England Patriots cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16, but a loss on Christmas eve would all but end their hopes of returning to the tournament for a second straight year. Unfortunately for them, their opponent fields one of the hottest teams in all of football right now.

The 10-4 Cincinnati Bengals have won six straight games and have returned to their place as one of the best clubs in the NFL, let alone the AFC. The reigning conference champions are a team on the rise, and beating them will be a massive challenge for what has been an inconsistent New England team so far this season.

However, the Patriots have to. A loss, and their playoff chances might drop as low as 2 percent, per FiveThirtyEight. A win would at least keep them in the realistic running for one more week.

