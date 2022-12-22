New England Patriots links 12/22/22 - Pats, Bengals warm up for frigid, wind-chilled Week 16 match

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bengals latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Bengals: A three-step plan for the Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive vs. Cincinnati. The Patriots need a win to stay in the AFC playoff race.
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 key players to watch in the Patriots-Bengals Christmas Eve showdown in Foxborough.
- Patriots announce LB Matthew Judon has been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.
- Mike Dussault offers his analysis of Matthew Judon punching his Pro Bowl games ticket.
- Highlights: Every sack from Matthew Judon’s Pro Bowl 2022 Patriots season. (2.27 min. video)
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - David Andrews - Devin McCourty - Deatrich Wise, Jr. - Bill Belichick.
- Community: Patriots players join the Patriots Foundation for 29th Annual Children’s Holiday Party. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down the issues with Mac Jones and the offense; Bright spots; Bengals preview. (73 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s Christmas Eve Patriots-Bengals Week 16 preview: Players to watch, game prediction, More.
- Matt Geagan tells us what to watch for: How will Patriots respond against Bengals after last week’s disaster?
- Geoff Magliocchietti (Patriots Country) The Bengals are apparently planning for both the Patriots and the weather on Sunday afternoon.
- Andrew Callahan explains how the Pats are moving on from the col-lateral damage in Vegas.
- CBS Boston notes Dan Orlovsky calls the Patriots’ offense “the most predictable offense in the NFL”. /Thanks, Captain Obvious.
- Mark Daniels notes Jakobi Meyers took accountability for his mistake in the Patriots loss to the Raiders and Mac Jones says he’s working hard to make amends.
- Karen Guregian feels the Patriots should regret letting Bengals starter Ted Karras walk. Meanwhile Karras is living the dream as Burrow’s center and wingman.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots added two players to the injury report, and begin process of returning two from IR.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Bengals Injury Report: Jake Bailey back, Cornerbacks banged up.
- Mike Reiss talks about Mac Jones mentoring young quarterbacks.
- Khari Thompson highlights Scott Zolak, who says the Patriots will be ‘questioning’ Mac Jones’ future if the next 3 games don’t go well
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Tom E. Curran believes Mac Jones is losing Belichick’s trust.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Paul Perillo says the Patriots struggles on offense could be seen at training camp; It was destined to fail.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Change should come from Robert Kraft with or without Bill Belichick
- Mike Kadlick talks about Bill Belichick not responding to questions asking if he is committed to Mac Jones for the rest of the season.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: Marcus Jones struggles at end for Patriots.
- Mark Daniels talks about which Patriots he thinks may have been snubbed by the 2023 Pro Bowl.
- Chris Mason answers his Patriots Mailbag: What are the Pats’ biggest 2023 NFL Draft needs?
- Jerry Thornton writes how despite a personal record for losses and getting sued, Tom Brady is taking the worst year of his career in the most Tom Brady way imaginable.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Mac Jones’ future in New England, the offensive line, and the Cincinnati Bengals. (35 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ Goldman, Steve Balestrieri and Derek Haven talk about whether the Patriots can move on from the Vegas trainwreck. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Bill Belichick’s big offensive gambit failed. is he up for fixing it?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Hayden Hurst “preparing like I’m playing” against Patriots.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters: The league’s top players.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out. Rhamondre Stevenson included.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ranking all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16. Patriots 5th.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking all AFC wild card contenders: Ravens leading pack, Jags heating up. Pats 6th.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 16 underdogs who have best chance to win. Jaguars to stay hot against Jets? Can Raiders top Steelers on Saturday night? Pats not included.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 16. Mac Jones 24th.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL should have cameras in every pylon. /Period.
- NFL Communications (NFL.com) NFL and Google partner to bring fans the next generation of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube primetime channels. Robert Kraft quoted here.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bar, restaurant access to Sunday Ticket remains unresolved.
- NFL Throwback (NFL.com) 50 Immaculate receptions: From tipped passes to wild bounces, take a look at 50 plays that resemble Franco Harris’ iconic play. Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl LI catch included. (19 min. video)
