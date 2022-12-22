 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 12/22/22 - Pats, Bengals warm up for frigid, wind-chilled Week 16 match

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Davon Godchaux giving the side-eye
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Bill Belichick’s big offensive gambit failed. is he up for fixing it?
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Hayden Hurst “preparing like I’m playing” against Patriots.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters: The league’s top players.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out. Rhamondre Stevenson included.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ranking all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16. Patriots 5th.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking all AFC wild card contenders: Ravens leading pack, Jags heating up. Pats 6th.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 16 underdogs who have best chance to win. Jaguars to stay hot against Jets? Can Raiders top Steelers on Saturday night? Pats not included.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 16. Mac Jones 24th.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL should have cameras in every pylon. /Period.
  • NFL Communications (NFL.com) NFL and Google partner to bring fans the next generation of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube primetime channels. Robert Kraft quoted here.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bar, restaurant access to Sunday Ticket remains unresolved.
  • NFL Throwback (NFL.com) 50 Immaculate receptions: From tipped passes to wild bounces, take a look at 50 plays that resemble Franco Harris’ iconic play. Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl LI catch included. (19 min. video)

