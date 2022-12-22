The Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (-2.5) to kick off Week 16. This game could have major playoff implications for both teams.

The Jaguars have been winning games as of late and have an opportunity to steal the AFC South. Those chances get a lot better with a win over the Jets and the offense has to have a good game in order to do that. Trevor Lawrence has been a star lately but will have to make plays against a stingy Jets defense. Look for him to spread the ball around and keep the New York defensive backs on their toes all night.

Jacksonville’s defense is not very good, but it is opportunistic. They have players who can get to the quarterback like Trayvon Walker. They also have some players in the secondary who can deflect/intercept passes and have big returns. They will need to force turnovers in this game in order to win.

Zach Wilson remains the starting quarterback for New York heading into this game. He has a chance to keep that job with a win, but has to be careful with the ball. It is important for the offense to run the ball well to take pressure off of Wilson. An efficient rushing attack can also lead to big-play opportunities downfield to Garrett Wilson.

The identity of the Jets comes on the defensive side of the ball. They are great at getting after the quarterback rushing just four guys. This allows more defensive backs to be on the field and help stop the passing attack. They also have Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley in the middle of the field who is the signal-caller for this defense and in on almost every tackle.

The Jets are 2.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Garrett Wilson Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-105): Wilson has had an impressive rookie season and that will continue tonight against a bad Jaguars secondary. He is the go-to guy when they need a big completion and tends to find himself open. Look for Wilson to torch the Jacksonville secondary and have at least 54 receiving yards.