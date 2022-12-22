Patriots vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: DeVante Parker, Jalen Mills, Joe Cardona ruled out

The New England Patriots will be missing starters in all three phases on Christmas Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, cornerback Jalen Mills and long snapper Joe Cardona have been ruled out after remaining non-participants in practice to conclude the quick turnaround.

Here are the rest of the game statuses for Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

Bengals

DE Sam Hubbard (calf)

Saturday will mark the first missed game of Cardona’s Patriots tenure. The 2015 fifth-round draft choice’s streak of games played stood at 140, counting postseason, before an ankle injury saw him go from questionable to out over the past week. New England recently signed long snapper Tucker Addington to the practice squad. The Sam Houston State product is now in line to make his NFL debut. But the absences of starters out wide and in the secondary will continue. Parker entered the league’s concussion protocol against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 12, while Mills last played against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24 due to a groin issue.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

WR Tyquan Thornton (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

Bengals

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

DT Jay Tufele (illness)

CB Jalen Davis (thumb)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder)

Six members of the New England active roster near the matchup with the defending AFC champions as questionable. Each again practiced in a partial capacity on Thursday. That included the rookie wideout in Thornton and the veteran corner in Jones. Both of whom had been added to the injury report the afternoon prior after respectively playing 92 percent of snaps on offense and 100 percent of the snaps on defense in last weekend’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.