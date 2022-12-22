Week 16 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars — two of the most surprising teams of the season — going at each other at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7): Go Jaguars! While the game itself will, in a vacuum, only have a marginal impact on New England’s playoff odds, Jacksonville is the team to pick. A Jets win would, after all, slightly decrease the Patriots’ postseason chances, per FiveThirtyEight. Also, it’s the Jets. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

