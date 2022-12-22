The New England Patriots are in the market for a new long snapper. Joe Cardona will not just miss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury but in fact the rest of the year.

According to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Cardona suffered a torn tendon in his foot and will not play again this season.

The 30-year-old experienced a partial tear in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, but decided to play through the issue. However, it has gotten to a point where he was forced to miss both practices this week and was ruled out for the Bengals game on Christmas eve.

While Cardona is expected to be fully recovered by spring, the Patriots need to look elsewhere for long-snapping contributions for the remainder of their 2022 campaign. The realistic replacement option is Tucker Addington, who currently resides on the New England practice squad after joining the team as a free agent last week.

As for Cardona, his injury puts an end to an impressive streak. A fifth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2015, he has appeared in 140 straight regular season and playoff games. Along the way, the Navy product earned himself a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Cardona is headed for unrestricted free agency in March, but despite his injury is a candidate to be retained by the team.