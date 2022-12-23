New England Patriots links 2/23/22 - Patriots-Bengals: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bengals latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the roster situation for Saturday: Patriots rule out CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, LS Joe Cardona vs. Bengals.
- Evan Lazar introduces the Patriots newest three-phase weapon, Marcus Jones.
- What They’re Saying: Cincinnati Bengals.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game. /That fan is a model of mental toughness.
- Alexandra Francisco lays out why Lawrence Guy deserves the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Rhamondre Stevenson - Matthew Judon - Kyle Dugger.
- Belestrator: Defending against Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: We’re on to Cincinnati, Lawrence Guy 1-on-1. (22 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots victory over the Bengals. 1. Sling it.
- Mark Daniels suggests 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the Bengals. 1. Bring the pain for Joe Burrow.
- Phil Perry identifies 5 matchups to watch in Patriots vs. Bengals. 1. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bengals front seven.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots vs. Bengals key matchups: The ultimate bounce-back game.
- Matt Geagan looks at what to watch for: How will the Pats respond after last week’s disaster?
- Dave D’Onofrio previews the Pats looking to give the Bengals a lump of coal on Christmas Eve.
- Andrew Callahan tells us why the Patriots’ playoff hopes might hinge on Bill Belichick fooling Joe Burrow.
- Nick O’Malley gives us his Pats-Bengals anti-analysis: QB Mac Jones and his dog have matching pajamas.
- Mike Reiss reports long snapper Joe Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot, per a source, and won’t play again this season. /Hadn’t missed a game in eight seasons.
- Khari Thompson says Jake Bailey might be back to rescue the Patriots’ kicking game
- Phil Perry explains why Mac Jones has failed to develop a Joe Burrow-like trajectory.
- Khari Thompson details how Rhamondre Stevenson has been helping Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris navigate their first seasons while learning lessons in his second year.
- Phil Perry addresses his Patriots Mailbag: The most important Pats storyline for final three games.
- Michael Hurley gets lost in the NFL playoff simulators to find a potential path to the playoffs: There’s a lot that can still shake out for the Patriots and their playoff chances.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Can the Patriots still sneak into the postseason?
- Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) Matthew Judon’s stern message following sack-less game; Judon critiques his own play after sack-less game.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Pro Bowl snubs: 3 worthy selections.
- Ethan Hurwitz (HurwitzSports) Ethan’s Ears: A recap of the last few weeks in the world of the New England Patriots, the rest of the NFL and more.
- Pierce Downey (Stadium Rant) Opinion: Having Matt Patricia run the offense was Bill Belichick’s worst ever call.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Comparing the Patriots to last year at the Week 15 checkpoint: The improvements.
- Tom E. Curran finds five reasons for cautious optimism about the Patriots heading into ‘23.
- Khari Thompson spotlights 3 positions the Patriots badly need to upgrade in 2023.
- Varun (Stadium Rant) Three problems the Patriots need to fix going forward. 1. Offensive coordinator.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi rips Bill Belichick for failed season.
- Michael Hurley says the Buccaneers stink and since Roger Goodell owes one to Tom Brady, he should let him pick a team for the playoffs; Week 16 picks. Cincy wins.
- Kyle Yates (ProFootballNetwork) Bengals vs. Patriots prediction, odds, and picks for Week 16.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer and Conor Orr (SI) NFL Week 16 Preview: Playoff-clinching scenarios, best games and predictions; The story lines we’ll be watching closely; More.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Jaguars closing in on AFC South lead, Jets fading in wild card race.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bengals clinch playoff berth with Jets loss.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Douglas Clawson, Chris Towers & R.J. White (CBS Sports) NFL Week 16 weather: A complete guide to how games will be impacted by winter storm.
- Staff (SI) Most memorable moments at NFL snow games over the years.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking five best NFL offseason moves. No Pats.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) It’s time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players. “In short: tell Belichick that Patricia must be stripped of offensive play-calling duties and the head coach must find a tested offensive coordinator to take control of the scheme and guide Mac Jones. Because what’s happening this season is going from unacceptable to malpractice.”
- Conor Orr (SI) 2023 NFL offseason coaching carousel preview.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Pro Bowl snub list headlined by Tua Tagovailoa despite his earning the most fan votes.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) After Jets’ bad loss to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson starting to look like a lost cause.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL MVP race: Making the case for and against Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Game Theory: Every team’s chance to make the playoffs at Week 16. (2.50 min. video)
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 16 game picks: Cowboys edge out Eagles; Texas notch second win of the season! Bengals win 24-17.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 16 NFL picks. Bengals win 30-17.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 16 picks. Bengals win 27-20.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 16 NFL picks against the spread. Bengals win.
VIEW FROM CINCINNATI
- Geoff Hobson (Bengals.com) Bengals quietly secure second straight playoff berth with eye on a bigger prize.
- Bill Belichick has huge praise for Joe Burrow before Bengals vs. Patriots.
- Russ Heltman (AllBengals) Trey Hendrickson on playing through injury: ‘We are a family, guys’ livelihoods are at stake.’
- Chris Roling (BengalsWire) Bengals change travel plans due to weather before game vs. Patriots.
- Geoff Hobson (Bengals.com) Burrow, Chase, Hendrickson take Bengals down the stretch With Pro Bowl nods.
- Chris Roling (BengalsWire) Bengals stand as road favorites vs. Patriots in Week 16.
