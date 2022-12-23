Patriots sign Tucker Addington to 53-man roster as Joe Cardona lands on injured reserve

A streak reached its end as the New England Patriots ruled out Joe Cardona on the final injury report leading up the Cincinnati Bengals matchup. A season has since reached its end, as well.

The Navy product was placed on injured reserve Friday due to a reported torn tendon in his foot. In corresponding moves, the organization has signed fellow long snapper Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster and elevated tight end Scotty Washington and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Cardona, 30, had appeared in all 140 games, including postseason, for New England since arriving in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion and franchise All-Decade selection stands in the final year of his contract extension.

Addington, 25, signed to the Patriots’ practice squad last week after the incumbent was listed as questionable. His NFL debut lies ahead. Addington previously spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October before visiting Foxborough for a workout. Undrafted out of Sam Houston State, where he played in 48 career games, Addington was chosen by the Houston Gamblers in 2022 USFL supplemental draft.

Washington, 25, joined New England’s practice squad midway through September. He did so after spending his initial two NFL seasons on Cincinnati’s scout team before being waived at the 80-man roster deadline in August. A converted wide receiver, the 2020 undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest caught 110 passes for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns through 43 appearances in the ACC.

Vizcaino, 26, projects as the kickoff specialist for the second time since December began. The 2018 undrafted free agent from the University of Washington has gone 11-for-12 on field goals and 15-for-20 on extra points across nine NFL games. A tryout at New England’s mandatory minicamp in June, Vizcaino has logged multiple stints on the practice squad in 2022, plus a week with the Arizona Cardinals. He originally reached a futures contract with the Bengals at the conclusion of his rookie year and returned the following August.

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.