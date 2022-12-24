A majority of the NFL games this week will be played on Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Eve will feature eight games at 1 p.m. ET, two in the 4 p.m. window and a primetime matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots (+3) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (-3) in Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots offense has really struggled this entire season but needs to put up points in order to keep up with a high-powered Bengals O. If Mac Jones does not turn the ball over the game may be close; if he does, however, Joe Burrow will take advantage of his mistakes and put points on the board.

The 4:25 p.m. ET game is between the Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5) and Dallas Cowboys (-4.5). This game is in Dallas and the Eagles are without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. This means Gardner Minshew will get the start for Philadelphia and has to face a dominant Cowboys defense. This should be the home team’s game to lose, and they should dominate the ground game leading to a win.

The primetime matchup is between the Las Vegas Raiders (+2) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. It has been an up-and-down season all year for both squads, and they are both coming off big wins. The Raiders have an offense that can put up big numbers but that is determined by Derek Carr’s decision making. The steelers defense will be the difference in this game which could lead to a big win.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Richie James Jr. Over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115): Richie James has developed into a reliable option for Daniel Jones over the past few weeks. He has a great matchup in this game against a weak Vikings secondary. Look for James to have a couple of catches in this game and go over 38.5 receiving yards.

Patriots Best Bet

Jakobi Meyers Over 43.5 Receiving Yards (-115): Jakobi Meyers is coming off of the worst moment of his career and will have a major bounce-back performance. The Patriots will likely have to throw the ball to keep up with Cincinnati, so the game script should all be there for Meyers to go over 43.5 receiving yards.