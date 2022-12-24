Patriots vs. Bengals inactives: Damien Harris, Jack Jones inactive for New England

The New England Patriots are back home in Foxboro for what seems like a must-win matchup. They welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town, perhaps the hottest team in the NFL.

Here’s whose in, and out, for both teams on Saturday.

Patriots inactives

WR DeVante Parker

CB Jalen Mills

RB Damien Harris

CB Jack Jones

WR Raleigh Webb

FS Joshuah Bledsoe

DT Sam Roberts

Three Patriots were already ruled out Friday, as DeVante Parker (concussion) will miss his second straight game and Jalen Mills (groin) will miss his third consecutive game. Joining them was long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), who was placed on injured reserved on Friday. Cardona will miss his first career game as a Patriot - snapping a 140 consecutive active-game streak.

With Cardona out, New England signed long snapper Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. Addington is set to make his NFL debut on Saturday.

Despite being a limited participant throughout the week, cornerback Jack Jones will miss his second straight contest with a knee injury he suffered Monday night against Arizona. That will leave New England with just Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, and Shaun Wade at the cornerback position to try and slow down Cincinnati’s talented passing attack.

New England received good and bad news at the running back position. Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is active, but backup Damien Harris (thigh) is inactive for a fourth straight game after testing his injury in pregame warmups. That could open the door for rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris to continue to see an increased workload.

Rounding out the inactives for New England is safety Joshuah Bledsoe, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, and wide receiver/specialist Raleigh Webb. Webb is considered a bit of a surprise, as he has been active in every game since signing with New England in Week 7.

On a positive front, wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and Tyquan Thornton (knee) are active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. WR/TE Scotty Washington is also active after being elevated from the practice squad Friday.

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Hayden Hurst

DE Sam Hubbard

RB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

On the Bengals front, Joe Burrow will be without his starting tight end Hayden Hurst who was downgraded to out on Friday with a calf injury. That could result in former Patriot Devin Asiasi to get significant playing time against his old squad. The Bengals also have tight end Mitchell Wilcox in the mix.

Cincinnati will also be without starting defensive end Sam Hubbard, who leads the team with 6.5 sacks. They will, however, have defensive end Trey Hendrickson who is playing through a broken wrist.