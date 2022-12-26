New England Patriots links 12/26/22 - Resiliency wins in Pats’ heartbreaker loss

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots-Bengals. Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game; Patriots score on defense for third straight week; Marcus Jones has now scored on defense, offense and special teams; More.
- Mike Dussault gives us seven key takeaways as the Patriots fall to 7-8. 1. Bengals come out firing.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the loss. “Although they still failed to get over the hump, the Patriots at least went down fighting in the second half to claw back and make it a one-score game.”
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Bengals.
- Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with referee Craig Wrolstad.
- Post Game Pressers: Matthew Judon - Mac Jones - Marcus Jones - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Bill Belichick - Jakobi Meyers - David Andrews.
- Press Conference 12/26: Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick picks five takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Bengals. 1. Get Bill O’Brien here – now. 2. This team is pretty dang resilient.
- Zack Cox gives us seven takeaways from the Patriots’ failed comeback bid. 1. Spirited finish.
- Alex Barth shares 13 takeaways from the Patriots’ loss to the Bengals as another dramatic ending goes the other way. Kendrick Bourne’s breakout.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots takeaways: Offense finds another painful way to lose in wild Christmas Eve game.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots Christmas Eve miracle falls short, 22-18.
- Keagan Stiefel explains how the Patriots have prepared Marcus Jones for a do-it-all role.
- Zack Cox spotlights how Marcus Jones’ breakout gives reeling Patriots hope for future. ‘He’s just ridiculous’.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Jakobi Meyers: Redemption in Patriots heartbreaker?
- Khari Thompson highlights Jakobi Meyers on Mac Jones: ‘I can roll with him any day’.
- Phil Perry wonders where Kendrick Bourne has been all season after Bourne posted his first 100-yard game of his career on Christmas Eve. Have the Patriots mismanaged him?
- Nick O’Malley quotes Bill Belichick on why Kendrick Bourne hasn’t been playing: ‘No particular reason’
- Tom E. Curran says the Patriots resemble what the Bengals used to look like.
- Chris Mason sees Patriots stars keep trying to ‘do too much’ and says it’s hard to blame them.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick backs Rhamondre Stevenson after costly fumble. ‘I’m not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did.’
- Adam London highlights Tyquan Thornton addressing his costly drop against the Bengals. ‘It’s more about concentration.’
- Adam London notes Mac Jones clears the air amid shoulder injury speculation.
- Zack Cox explains what the Dolphins loss to the Packers means for the Patriots’ playoff hopes: Two wins, and they’re in.
- Alex Barth reports NFL officials once again have to give an explanation for key call in Patriots game.
- Mike Kadlick believes bringing Bill O’Brien back to New England can change the Patriots fortunes in 2023.
- Will Katcher has the story of Pats fan Jerry Edmond watching the game with the Krafts.
NATIONAL NEWS
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 16 performances: Who needs Christian McCaffrey anyway? Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 16: Christmas magic in Pittsburgh (again); Dak Prescott channels childhood for comeback.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 16: What we learned from Saturday’s games and Sunday’s tripleheader.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) NFL Week 16 game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick won’t second-guess Rhamondre Stevenson after costly fumble
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Craig Wrolstad on late Patriots fumble: Rhamondre Stevenson was not “controlled” by defense.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) League will review Mac Jones low block on Eli Apple for potential discipline.
- Staff (Football Zebras) Week 16 officiating liveblog. Pats-Bengals calls included.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) AFC playoff picture: Patriots, Dolphins meet in Week 17 with winner controlling playoff destiny.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Burning questions as 2022 NFL playoff picture takes shape.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The first read, Week 16: Who’s clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mike McDaniel: This team needs Tua Tagovailoa, confident he’ll get through this. The Dolphins lost their fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon.
- Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended a year for violating NFL’s gambling policy.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best of the MMQB: Our 25 favorite stories of 2022.
