Hunter Henry injury update: Patriots tight end considered day-to-day with knee injury

Hunter Henry left the New England Patriots’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve after just three snaps and did not return, but it appears the veteran tight end might have dodged a bullet. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Henry is considered day-to-day and has a chance to play against Miami this week.

Henry suffered a knee injury on the Patriots’ first series of the day. He collided with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith on an unsuccessful third down, and left the game as a result. While originally announced as questionable to come back, he was ruled out at halftime.

The 28-year-old has been New England’s No. 1 tight end this season, both in terms of playing time and production. He has been on the field for 72.4 percent of offensive snaps through 15 games — compared to Smith’s 45.8 — and caught 30 passes for 415 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After he left the game against Cincinnati, the Patriots turned to Smith as their tight end of choice. However, he himself left the contest later with a head injury; practice squad elevatee Scotty Washington resumed duties from that point on.

Smith’s status is uncertain at this point in time, but at least it appears Henry has a shot to take the field this week.

New England will play a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday; a loss and the team is eliminated from playoff contention. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.