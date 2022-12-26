Scotty Washington, Tristan Vizcaino revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 16

After serving as standard elevations on Christmas Eve, tight end Scotty Washington and kicker Tristan Vizcaino reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday.

Both former Cincinnati Bengals saw the field in the 22-18 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Washington, 25, played 22 offensive snaps in his NFL debut. It arrived as starting tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith departed with knee and head injuries, respectively. And on third-and-29 in the fourth quarter, a ricochet off his gloves became a 48-yard touchdown for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Signed to New England’s practice squad midway through September, Washington spent the previous two years on Cincinnati’s practice squad before being waived at the league’s cutdown to 80. A 6-foot-5 converted wideout, he went undrafted in 2020 after catching 110 passes for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns across 43 games at Wake Forest.

Vizcaino, 26, operated as the kickoff specialist over veteran Nick Folk for the second time since the calendar turned to December. He averaged 60.25 yards per as Saturday’s returns were fielded at the four-yard line, seven-yard line, three-yard line and five-yard line. Vizcaino, whose Patriots stay began as a June minicamp tryout, originally reached a futures contract with the Bengals at the end of his rookie year and re-signed the following summer. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington has gone 11-for-12 on field goals and 15-for-20 on extra points through 10 appearances beyond the preseason.

An opening remains on the practice squad following the signing of long snapper Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster.

The Miami Dolphins visit Foxborough for a 1 p.m. ET AFC East rematch on New Year’s Day.