The Los Angeles Chargers (-4) will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts (+4) to close out Week 16. The Chargers could be abele to lock up a postseason spot with a victory tonight.

Los Angeles comes into this game on a two-game win streak and currently holds the second wild card spot. Justin Herbert leads the offense and should have a nice day against this Colts defense. They will look to get Austin Ekeler going on the ground which will open up the passing game; Herbert will then have opportunities to utilize the likes of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. Look for this offense to excel on primetime.

The Chargers defense should have a good day with the Colts rolling out their third quarterback, Nick Foles. They will get pressure with Khalil Mack which will lead to some forced passes. They also should be able to stop a weak running attack making passing downs very predictable.

Indianapolis has been a mess all year and now turns to Foles on Monday Night Football. This is his first start of the year, and he does not exactly have all of the usual weapons around him: the Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor, making Zack Moss and Deon Jackson the primary backs. This offense will struggle on national television once again.

The Colts defense has a chance to keep them in this game, though. Their line is impressive, and they have quality linebackers that may be able to keep Ekeler in check. They also have a secondary that features former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. If this game stays close it will be because of the defense.

The Chargers are 4-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Deon Jackson Over 1.5 Receptions (-130): The running back room has been taken over by Jackson at other points during the year, and he was impressive. He had a major role in the passing attack before and should figure to be a dump-off option for Foles again. Look for him to catch at least two passes in this game.