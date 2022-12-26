The New England Patriots’ upcoming opponent faces some questions at the quarterback position. As was announced by Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the league’s concussion protocol coming out of his team’s loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Per McDaniel, Tagovailoa met with team doctors earlier on Monday because he was feeling concussion symptoms. This now leaves his status for Sunday’s game in New England in question, especially considering the 24-year-old’s recent history.

Tagovailoa, after all, was first checked for a concussion in late September. He was eventually cleared but entered protocol the following week and had to sit out two games as a result.

“I just want guys to be done right by the information we have, the science of it, all the medical expertise that we rely on,” McDaniel said. “I care very deeply about each and every player. I take that seriously. So, I just want him to get healthy, have peace of mind in that regard. That’s first and foremost, and then whatever those circumstances are we’ll deal after. But it’s about the human being and making sure he’s squared away.”

Tagovailoa is in the middle of his best season since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2020. In his first year under McDaniel, he has completed 259 of 400 pass attempts (64.8%) for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Miami is 8-5 with him in the starting lineup, and 0-2 while he was out.

If he is unable to go, the expectation is that Miami would rely on fellow former first-round draft choice Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater has seen action in four games with one start this year, completing 61.7 percent of his throws for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three picks.

The matchup between Miami and New England is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 1. The game is a must-win for the Patriots if they want to make the playoffs.