Week 16 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. What does the AFC matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1): Go Colts! This one is pretty straight forward: a Chargers win would decrease the Patriots’ playoff chances from currently 20 to 18 percent, per FiveThirtyEight. Meanwhile, an L.A. loss on the road would boost New England’s outlook to 22 percent. It’s not a lot, but it’s something — and enough to make Indianapolis our rooting interest in this one. | ESPN, fuboTV

