Patriots vs. Bengals snap counts: Kendrick Bourne finally sees meaningful reps

The New England Patriots lost another heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 22-18 on a late-game fumble. They are now 7-8 after the loss, and their playoff hopes are very much dependent on an ability to win their final two games of the season.

Before looking ahead, however, let’s turn around and take a look at that Week 16 game to find out how New England used its players.

Offense

Total snaps: 56

QB Mac Jones* (56; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (56; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (56; 100%), C David Andrews* (56; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (56; 100%), RT Conor McDermott* (56; 100%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (56; 100%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (52; 93%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (51; 91%), TE Jonnu Smith* (32; 57%), WR Kendrick Bourne (32; 57%), TE Scotty Washington (22; 39%), WR Nelson Agholor (19; 34%), RB Kevin Harris (4; 7%), OT Yodny Cajuste (4; 7%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (3; 5%), TE Hunter Henry* (3; 5%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (2; 4%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones and the entire offense line continue to go the length for the Patriots. Yodny Cajuste did rotate in as a sixth offensive linemen four different times throughout the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson led all running backs in snaps with 51. Kevin Harris was behind him with four and Pierre Strong Jr. managed just two snaps despite some promising reps over the last two weeks.

Jakobi Meyers joined Jones and the offensive line in playing all 56 snaps, while Tyquan Thornton was right behind him with 52. Kendrick Bourne saw a prominent role with 32 snaps and made the most of them: he led the team with six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown while also gaining 29 yards on a run. Nelson Agholor, meanwhile, took a step back in terms of snaps and only managed 19.

Jonnu Smith led the tight end group with 32 snaps before he left with a head injury in the fourth quarter. Scotty Washington was next in line with 22 after he was elevated from the practice squad. Hunter Henry was limited to just three snaps before injuring his knee on an in-route collision with Smith.

Defense

Total snaps: 83

S Devin McCourty* (83; 100%), CB Jonathan Jones* (83; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (83; 100%), CB Marcus Jones* (75; 90%), S Kyle Dugger* (71; 86%), LB Matthew Judon* (68; 82%), CB Myles Bryant* (66; 80%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (48; 58%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (45; 54%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (43; 52%), DT Davon Godchaux* (43; 52%), LB Josh Uche (41; 49%), S Adrian Phillips (37; 45%), DT Daniel Ekuale (31; 37%), DT Christian Barmore (28; 34%), S Jabrill Peppers (26; 31%), LB Anfernee Jennings (23; 28%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (13; 16%), LB Raekwon McMillan (5; 6%), CB Shaun Wade (1; 1%)

*denotes starter

The defensive line continues to see constant rotations with Deatrich Wise Jr. seeing the most work with 48 snaps. Lawrence Guy was right there with him as he played 45 snaps; Davon Godchaux logged 43 while Christian Barmore saw just 28 downs of work.

Ja’Whaun Bentley played a season-high in snaps and did not leave the field; he was in for all 83 reps. Matthew Judon played 68 total snaps, which was also a new season-high for him. Jahlani Tavai and Josh Uche were out there about half of the time, with 43 and 41 downs played, respectively.

Jonathan Jones had another week where he played every single snap. Marcus Jones was able to play 75 of the possible 83 snaps — despite his contributions on offense and special teams. Myles Bryant was out there for 66 in the slot, while Shaun Wade managed one snap and was immediately beat for a touchdown.

Devin McCourty led all safeties again and played every snap, as he usually does. Kyle Dugger was close behind with 71 snaps. Adrian Phillips’ role was reduced as he was out there for just 37.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 25

WR Matthew Slater (23; 92%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (22; 88%), LB Jahlani Tavai (21; 84%), S Adrian Phillips (20; 80%), S Brenden Schooler (20; 80%), LB Raekwon McMillan (19; 76%), S Jabrill Peppers (18; 72%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (18; 72%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (10; 40%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (9; 36%), CB Jonathan Jones (9; 36%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (8; 32%), LB Anfernee Jennings (8; 32%), P Michael Palardy (8; 32%), LS Tucker Addington (8; 32%), S Kyle Dugger (7; 28%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (7; 28%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (6; 24%), CB Myles Bryant (5; 20%), DT Daniel Ekuale (5; 20%), TE Jonnu Smith (4; 16%), K Tristan Vizcaino (4; 16%), G Cole Strange (2; 8%), OT Conor McDermott (2; 8%), G Michael Onwenu (2; 8%), OT Trent Brown (2; 8%), LB Josh Uche (2; 8%), K Nick Folk (2; 8%), C James Ferentz (2; 8%), WR Kendrick Bourne (1; 4%), TE Hunter Henry (1; 4%)

Matthew Slater led all special teamers with 23 snaps. DaMarcus Mitchell was right on his tail with 22. Brenden Schooler is usually right there with them, but he dealt with an injury which caused him to miss a few plays and log 20 reps.

Tucker Addington is the new long snapper in lieu of Joe Cardona, and he did his job in the eight snaps he played. Tristan Vizcaino also managed four snaps, and handled the kickoff duties.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Kody Russey

Bailey Zappe was not needed yet again but the fans in Gillette were calling for him at times, with the score seemingly getting out of hand in the first half. Kody Russey also failed to see the field again and is an emergency option.

Inactive

RB Damien Harris, WR DeVante Parker, WR Raleigh Webb, DL Sam Roberts, CB Jalen Mills, CB Jack Jones, FS Joshuah Bledsoe

Damien Harris continues to miss time with a lingering thigh injury and was held out of this one despite some initial optimism he might be good to go. DeVante Parker missed again with a concussion suffered in Week 14. Raleigh Webb is listed as a wide receiver but is primarily a special teamer, but he was inactive for this one.

Sam Roberts continues to be a healthy scratch on the defensive line, while Jalen Mills and Jack Jones each missed again with injuries of their own. Joshuah Bledsoe was also a healthy scratch with the safety room being at full strength.