Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots have entered do-or-die territory. Coming off back-to-back losses, they now have to win out if they want to control their playoff destiny.

It all starts in Week 17 with a rematch against the Miami Dolphins. The game is a true must-win for New England: a win, and the team remains alive for another week; a loss, and it is officially eliminated from playoff contention.

In order to come away with the victory, however, the Patriots will have to exorcise some recent demons. They have, after all, lost four straight games and five out of their last six against their AFC East rivals — including a 20-7 defeat back in Week 1.

