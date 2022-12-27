Fantasy Football Review: Jakobi Meyers may have helped save your fantasy season

Week 16 was the second week of the fantasy football playoffs and it saw several players deliver big-time performances. On the flip side, some big names struggled in their respective matchups and may have gotten your squad eliminated.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 16 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

TE T.J. Hockenson (35.9), RB Cam Akers (34.7), WR CeeDee Lamb (34.0), WR Justin Jefferson (31.3), WR DeVonta Smith (31.3), TE Tyler Higbee (30.4), TE George Kittle (30.0), QB Dak Prescott (27.98), RB Saquon Barkley (27.3), WR Tee Higgins (26.8), QB Jared Goff (25.7), TE Shane Zylstra (25.6), WR Jaylen Waddle (25.3), RB Leonard Fournette (25.2), RB James Conner (25.0)

Dak Prescott was the big-time quarterback this week and managed to put up a 27.98. Jared Goff (25.7) also had a big game despite losing.

Cam Akers was a major surprise at runnign back this week, posting 34.7 points behind three touchdowns. Saquon Barkley did not disappoint either (27.3), Leonard Fournette (24.2) and James Conner (25.0) each had big games as well.

The receiver position was led by CeeDee Lamb, who had a 34.0. Justin Jefferson (31.3) had another massive performance, as did DeVonta Smith (31.3) in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tee Higgins had a nice game against a stingy Patriots defense (26.8), while Jaylen Waddle managed a 25.3 on the back of a big touchdown grab.

The star of he week was T.J. Hockenson, who led all scorers for a second time this season: he had a 35.9 with two touchdowns and 109 receiving yards on 13 catches. Tyler Higbee and George Kittle each had their best performances of the year, putting up 30.4 and 30.0 fantasy points, respectively. Detroit’s Shane Zylstra is a surprise name on this list with a 25.6 on three touchdown grabs.

Busted

DST Lions (-10.0), DST Broncos (-4.0), TE Gerald Everett (0.0), WR DeAndre Hopkins (1.4), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (3.3), WR DaVante Adams (3.5), RB D’Andre Swift (3.5), WR Stefon Diggs (4.6), WR Garrett Wilson (5.0), RB Aaron Jones (5.4), QB Justin Herbert (5.5), WR Christian Kirk (5.6), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (5.7), WR Mike Evans (5.9), RB Josh Jacobs (6.0), RB Miles Sanders (6.1), QB Derek Carr (6.36), TE Mark Andrews (7.5), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (7.9), QB Russell Wilson (8.26)

The biggest letdown at quarterback this week was Justin Herbert, who had only 5.5 point on Monday Night Football. Derek Carr was awful as well, managing just 6.36 points. Russell Wilson had an 8.26 and was benched in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rhamondre Stevenson disappointed owners with a 3.3, while D’Andre Swift was not much better with a 3.5. Aaron Jones saw limited touches and had just 5.4 points; Josh Jacobs was shut down by the Steelers defense and had a 6.0; a late game fumbled held Miles Sanders to a 6.1.

DeAndre Hopkins was bust at wide receiver as he had just 1.4 points with a third-string quarterback, while fellow former All-Pro Davante Adams was also basically invisible with a 3.5 on two catches. A third top wide receiver — Stefon Diggs (4.6) — also did almost nothing this week. Garrett Wilson had a 5.0 as quarterback Zach Wilson could not get him the ball. Christian Kirk, Juju Smith-Schuster and Mike Evans all struggled with a 5.6, 5.7 and 5.9 points. Michael Pittman Jr. was abysmal as well (7.9).

Gerald Everett ineffective for fantasy owners as he had a 0.0 on Monday. Mark Andrews also continued his disappointing season with a 7.5.

The worst performance of the week came from the Lions defense, which put up -10.0 points in a 37-23 loss in Carolina. The Broncos gave up 51 points but still performed better fantasy-wise (-4.0).

Patriots Fantasy Recap

This was the best output for Patriots wide receivers as Kendrick Bourne had a 24.9 and Jakobi Meyers had a 20.3. Mac Jones also had a 17., which is one of his better games this season. The defense continues to be OK with an 11.0.

The rest of the team were major duds led by Stevenson and his 3.3. Nick Folk also costed some people their weeks with a 0.0 on two missed extra points.