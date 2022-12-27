New England Patriots links 12/27/22 - ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance...’

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense. After 15 games it’s clear the Patriots offense is in need of change.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: What is the formula for the Patriots to beat the Dolphins and Bills to make the playoffs?
- Mike Dussault explains the Patriots’ road to the playoffs still goes through the AFC East.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots film review: How coaching almost killed the Pats’ playoff hopes. In a season full of bad Patriots coaching performances, Saturday was worst. Step inside the film room to find out why.
- Michael Hurley serves up some leftover Patriots thoughts: Offensive issues too plentiful to count. It’s out of control; At least the team has Marcus Jones, though; Kendrick Bourne showed that yes, he can actually be a major contributor to the football team when the football coaches allow him to participate in the football plays; More.
- Jerry Thornton offers his knee-jerk reactions to Week 16: Patriots vs. Bengals. “I mean, where does one even begin the postmortem on this one? ...I suppose you bundle them all and give this team credit for hanging tough after that great cosmic nurple they got last week losing in Las Vegas the way they did instead of imploding.” More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 16 Patriots observations from the no quit game. Matt Judon: “We did not quit”; That’s back-to-back games where the officials decided who would win; More.
- Chad Finn spotlights how in between the Patriots’ awful start and the terrible ending, Marcus Jones and Kendrick Bourne shined.
- Khari Thompson considers if the Patriots can seize their last chance to turn things around in 2022.
- Mark Daniels says Bill Belichick gets what he deserves with his team’s failures in 2022.
- Karen Guregian laments how the Patriots just can’t get out of their own way.
- Mark Daniels hears from one NFL coach who thinks Bill O’Brien will join the Patriots, but other names emerge.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) New names rumored to become Patriots’ OC next year.
- Khari Thompson highlights Mac Jones addressing his controversial Eli Apple block. “Obviously, I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan.”
- Karen Guregian asks what’s left for the Patriots if their postseason hopes vanish? Players explain.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Report Card: Stevenson, Pats offense come up short vs. Bengals.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 16 report card: This was a tale of two halves.
- Nick O’Malley issues his Patriots-Bengals report cards: Pass rush is promising; what about Mac Jones?
- Mark Daniels relays Bill Belichick on why Marcus Jones won’t move to receiver permanently.
- Trevor Hass reports versatile rookie Marcus Jones joins Deion Sanders in exclusive club. “I don’t think you can ask for more from a guy. But every week, we do. And he delivers.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patrlots Country) Hunter Henry injury update: Henry apparently has ‘a chance’ to play against the Dolphins this weekend at Gillette Stadium.
- Khari Thompson passes along a report that Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, putting his status for Sunday’s Patriots game in doubt.
- Alex Barth thumbnails 12 NFL draft prospects for Patriots fans to watch in the College Football Playoff.
- CBS Boston notes Jerod Mayo’s candidacy for Broncos’ head coach resurfaces after Nathaniel Hackett’s firing.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Report (AP) Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive: That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Low hit on Eli Apple just part of the game, no intent to injure.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL will fine Mac Jones $11,139 for low block on Eli Apple.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Decision to flex Steelers-Ravens instead of Dolphins-Patriots suddenly looks even better.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The NFL playoff race survival guide.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL Week 17 playoff picture: Five AFC teams have clinched, two more spots remain.
- Vincent Verhei (FootballOutsiders) Tua Tagovailoa and other December disasters.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Bengals, Packers, Steelers all survive scares.
- Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Week 16 Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett.
- Mike Tanier (FootballOutsiders) Week 16 Walkthrough: Hopping off the Tua Tagovailoa train
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett: First-year coach dismissed after ugly Christmas Day defeat
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady says he’ll take his time before retiring again.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tua Tagovailoa struck head on turf late in first half of Sunday’s game.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Tua Tagovailoa has been failed once again by the NFL’s concussion policy.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA will review latest placement of Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol.
