While much attention has rightfully been focused on the Patriots offensive coaching staff, New England could be on the verge of losing one of their more important coaches on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday via Zoom, Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo reaffirmed his aspirations to become a NFL head coach.

“That’s never changed,” he said. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league.”

Despite being in just his fourth season of coaching, Mayo’s name has rapidly emerged as an ascending head coaching candidate. He has taken interviews in each of the last two years, meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at the end of last season.

Mayo reportedly impressed Denver executives in his interview last season. They ultimately decided to go in a different direction hiring Nathaniel Hackett, who was quickly relieved of his duties Monday night. With the job now open again, Mayo is certainly a name to watch.

Beyond Denver, the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers will also be in the market for new head coaches. Other teams will likely join them as the season concludes.

Despite being listed as the Patriots linebacker coach, the former linebacker serves as the de facto defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick. Mayo reportedly denied the title of co-defensive coordinator last offseason believing he deserved a larger role, and is apparently in the final year of his contract with the team.

Mayo’s Patriots defense remains his focus for now, but a head coaching job will no doubtfully be his at some point in the future.

“I have to say this, too: Right now, my focus is on being here with the Patriots,” Mayo said. “But that’s definitely my goal.”