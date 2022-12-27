Patriots sign recent Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes to practice squad

An August visitor to Gillette Stadium has returned in December.

The New England Patriots signed cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Hayes, 25, took an interception back 50 yards for a touchdown during the preseason meeting with the Carolina Panthers. He proceeded to spend the fall between the organization’s practice squad and active roster before being released last week.

Entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Hayes has also been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Through 11 career games, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound Appalachian State product stands with 13 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections.

He won the USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions last spring in between stints with the Panthers.

In additional movement, the Patriots have placed tight end Scotty Washington on the practice squad’s injured list following his revertion the previous afternoon.

Washington, 25, served as a standard elevation for Christmas Eve’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The September signing played 22 offensive snaps in his debut and had a hand in what became a third-and-29 touchdown for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Listed at 6-foot-5, 217 pounds, Washington logged the previous two years on Bengals’ practice squad after going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020.

An opening remains on the practice squad in Foxborough.