Pats Pulpit Reacts: How are you feeling about the state of the Patriots?

Coming off two straight losses, the New England Patriots find themselves at 7-8 and outside the AFC playoff picture. That said, they do have a clear path to the postseason: if they win their final two games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, they will be in the tournament regardless of what happens elsewhere in the conference.

So, they’re in a good spot, right? Well, not necessarily. For starters, they have not shown the ability to play a full 60 minutes of solid football since a win over Cleveland in mid-October; the offense in particular continues to deliver sub-par performances on a weekly basis.

Additionally, beating the Dolphins and Bills will be a tough task. While Miami has lost four straight games and might be without its starting quarterback, the team of head coach Mike MdDaniel is still a playoff-caliber opponent — one who already beat the Patriots 20-7 on opening week.

The Bills, meanwhile, are the current No. 1 seed in the AFC and arguably the most complete team in football. While they have slowed down a bit after their frantic start to the season, they have still won six straight including a fairly lopsided 24-10 win over the Patriots in Week 13 — game that was played at Gillette Stadium, meaning that New England’s playoff hopes might depend on an upset in Buffalo.

With all that being said, let’s get into this week’s SB Nation Reacts question: How are you feeling about the Patriots at the moment?

