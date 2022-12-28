New England Patriots links 12/28/22 - Bourne free: Can offense build off Week 16 performance?

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Can the Patriots build on second-half performance vs. Bengals?
- Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Mike Dussault talks about the Patriots getting another crack at Miami’s speedy receivers.
- Broadcast Info: Dolphins at Patriots. How to watch/listen.
- Transactions: Patriots sign DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Deatrich Wise, Jr. - Jonathan Jones - Joe Judge - Matt Patricia - Jerod Mayo - Steve Belichick.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals. (4.31 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook: John Rooke and Evan Lazar talk Bengals takeaways, Dolphins preview, 2023 predictions. (2 hrs)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Bengals leftovers, AFC playoff scenarios, can the offense build on second-half success? (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Nick Goss presents his Patriots’ year in review: Top highlights and storylines from a wild 2022.
- Dakota Randall lays out the Patriots’ path to the most desirable first-round playoff matchup. Root for the Ravens.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Somehow, The Patriots’ playoff chances remain very real heading into this weekend.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Playoff clinching scenarios for Patriots heading into final two regular season games.
- Nick O’Malley wonders if Matt Patricia will be able to call plays on Sunday after losing his voice.
- Keagan Stiefel notes Kendrick Bourne was the Pats’ best offensive player Sunday, garnering him some PFF praise.
- Zack Cox says it doesn’t sound like Rhamondre Stevenson will end up in the coach’s doghouse: “I’m never going to question a player fighting for yards.”
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots down to one healthy TE with Scotty Washington going on IR.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Matt Patricia and Troy Brown address the Pats’ eye-opening miscues.
- Zack Cox notes Matthew Slater disputes the ‘dirty player’ label for Mac Jones.
- Andrew Callahan reports Mayo is reportedly in the final year of his contract with the Patriots after a fourth season as an NFL assistant. “I think I’m ready to be an NFL head coach.”
- Adam London’s NFL Rumors: How the Pats will handle Matt Patricia and Joe Judge going forward. They’re probably not going anywhere.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien ‘probably’ returning next season: A deal could be ‘in the works’ already.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Former NFL executive Bill Polian weighs in on Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Add Rodney Harrison to the list of people who think Tom Brady comes back and plays in the NFL next season.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate weighs in on Mac Jones, the coaching prospects of Jerod Mayo and the health of Tua Tagovailoa. (30 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph & Clare are back, talking all things Patriots with guest Pat Lane. (69 min)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jimmy Golen (AP) After critical blunders, here’s what’s working (and not) for the Patriots.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Packers sneaking in.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 16. Patriots: Matt Patricia finally realized Kendrick Bourne exists.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 16 NFL awards. Finalists: Jakobi Meyers‘s 48-yard touchdown catch and Marcus Jones’s pick six.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers — and one who can repair legacy.
- Joseph Salvador (SI) 10 NFL records that could be broken by season’s end.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL circles the wagons on latest Tua Tagovailoa head injury.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Rob Gronkowski: I don’t really have an itch to go back to football.
Loading comments...