 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 12/28/22 - Bourne free: Can offense build off Week 16 performance?

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne celebrates catch with Jakobi Meyers
Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Nick Goss presents his Patriots’ year in review: Top highlights and storylines from a wild 2022.
  • Dakota Randall lays out the Patriots’ path to the most desirable first-round playoff matchup. Root for the Ravens.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Somehow, The Patriots’ playoff chances remain very real heading into this weekend.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Playoff clinching scenarios for Patriots heading into final two regular season games.
  • Nick O’Malley wonders if Matt Patricia will be able to call plays on Sunday after losing his voice.
  • Keagan Stiefel notes Kendrick Bourne was the Pats’ best offensive player Sunday, garnering him some PFF praise.
  • Zack Cox says it doesn’t sound like Rhamondre Stevenson will end up in the coach’s doghouse: “I’m never going to question a player fighting for yards.”
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots down to one healthy TE with Scotty Washington going on IR.
  • Darren Hartwell highlights Matt Patricia and Troy Brown address the Pats’ eye-opening miscues.
  • Zack Cox notes Matthew Slater disputes the ‘dirty player’ label for Mac Jones.
  • Andrew Callahan reports Mayo is reportedly in the final year of his contract with the Patriots after a fourth season as an NFL assistant. “I think I’m ready to be an NFL head coach.”
  • Adam London’s NFL Rumors: How the Pats will handle Matt Patricia and Joe Judge going forward. They’re probably not going anywhere.
  • Zack CoxPatriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien ‘probably’ returning next season: A deal could be ‘in the works’ already.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Former NFL executive Bill Polian weighs in on Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Add Rodney Harrison to the list of people who think Tom Brady comes back and plays in the NFL next season.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate weighs in on Mac Jones, the coaching prospects of Jerod Mayo and the health of Tua Tagovailoa. (30 min.)
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph & Clare are back, talking all things Patriots with guest Pat Lane. (69 min)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jimmy Golen (AP) After critical blunders, here’s what’s working (and not) for the Patriots.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Packers sneaking in.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 16. Patriots: Matt Patricia finally realized Kendrick Bourne exists.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 16 NFL awards. Finalists: Jakobi Meyers‘s 48-yard touchdown catch and Marcus Jones’s pick six.
  • David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers — and one who can repair legacy.
  • Joseph Salvador (SI) 10 NFL records that could be broken by season’s end.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL circles the wagons on latest Tua Tagovailoa head injury.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Rob Gronkowski: I don’t really have an itch to go back to football.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...