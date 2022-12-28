Patriots vs. Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Jonnu Smith, Marcus Jones among New England’s sidelined

As the New England Patriots returned to practice on Wednesday, so did Hunter Henry after departing three downs in on Christmas Eve.

But fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, who also did not finish the 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was among seven sidelined as Miami Dolphins week got underway inside Gillette Stadium. He has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol along with rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, a touchdown scorer on offense, defense and special teams since arriving at pick No. 85 overall.

Here’s the initial injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

OT Yodny Cajuste (illness)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

CB Marcus Jones (concussion)

ST Matthew Slater (veteran rest)

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

RB Raheem Mostert (veteran rest)

FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

WR River Cracraft (calf)

OT Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip)

OT Eric Fisher (calf)

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

LB Melvin Ingram (veteran rest)

Parker was last active on Dec. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran wide receiver is now joined in the league’s protocols by Patriots teammates at tight end and corner. Additionally, the Dolphins have ruled out their starting quarterback for New Year’s Day. Tagovailoa, who went 23-of-33 passing for 270 yards and one touchdown in the AFC East opener, sustained his third concussion of the season in last Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He reported symptoms on Monday.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Tyquan Thornton (knee)

TE Hunter Henry (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

Dolphins

LB Jaelan Phillips (toe)

S Eric Rowe (quad/knee)

S Clayton Fejedelem (knee)

Dealing with a knee injury, Henry practiced in a partial capacity after a route collision saw him downgraded from questionable to out four days prior. And of New England’s limited on Wednesday, only Harris had been inactive for the matchup with Cincinnati. The running back has missed four consecutive games due to a thigh injury in the final year of his rookie contract. His last start came on Nov. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

No Patriots graduated to full participation on Wednesday. Bridgewater practiced to that degree for the Dolphins, however, and will start under center as the calendar turns to 2023 Foxborough. The former first-round pick out of Louisville has completed 61.7 percent of his passes this campaign for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. “This is why we thought it’s so vital to go after him in free agency,” head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. “This is why he’s done such a diligent job over the course of the season, with his own injuries and such, to be prepared for this opportunity.”