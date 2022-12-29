 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 12/29/22 - Head in the game: Concussions, injuries piling up for Pats

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: NOV 06 Colts at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian suggests it’s time for Matt Patricia to cut it loose on offense.
  • Karen Guregian and Andrew Callahan debate: Would making the playoffs be good or bad for the franchise?
  • Alex Barth reports there were seven players listed as non-participants on latest Patriots injury report - including four that weren’t listed last week.
  • Dakota Randall warns about some bad news on a handful of key players on the Patriots Injury Report: Seven players didn’t participate.
  • Mike Reiss reports dynamic rookie Marcus Jones is in concussion protocol.
  • Zack Cox spotlights “criminally underrated” linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley who is quietly enjoying a career year.
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Is Mac Jones really getting a ‘dirty’ reputation among NFL defenders?
  • Karen Guregian says Bill Belichick hates distractions, but keeps creating them. /By not answering poorly worded “gotcha” questions from the media, apparently.
  • Chris Mason explains why Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mark Gesicki could go off with Teddy Bridgewater in Week 17. /Hm... maybe because all the Pats’ QBs are injured?
  • Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: New update on Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation. Teddy Bridgewater time?
  • Alex Barth highlights Mike Reiss with some context on Bill O’Brien’s remarks that his latest interaction with the Patriots was “probably last April”.
  • Khari Thompson notes NFL writer Eric Edholm suggests the Patriots could trade Mac Jones for Derek Carr. /Why on God’s green earth would the Patriots make that trade?
  • Nick O’Malley reports former Pats QB Jarrett Stidham to start for Raiders after Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr.
  • Dakota Randall highlights Kyle Van Noy identifying a big difference between Bill Belichick and Brandon Staley.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Patriots preparing for same Dolphins offense, whether Tua or Teddy.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Breaking down the final AFC wild card contenders: Remaining schedules, predictions.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2022 regular season winds down. No Pats.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here’s how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010.
  • Eric Edholm (NFfL.com) Derek Carr’s potential landing spots in 2023: QB benched, on his way out of Las Vegas.
  • Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Derek Carr’s benching kicks off the 2023 QB carousel (and why Tom Brady to the Raiders makes sense).
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill O’Brien: I wish Patriots well, but “very focused” on Sugar Bowl.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL cracks down on use of electronic devices during games.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On Christmas, the NFL’s average audience was five times larger than the NBA’s.
  • Mark Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 17: Mac Jones 24th.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Week 17 QB Power Rankings. Mac Jones 23rd.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Joe Burrow set to become NFL’s all-time career leader in completion percentage.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 17 underdogs: Four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 17.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 17: Bengals bump Bills from top; Patriots over Dolphins 27-24.
  • Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions for Week 17: Ravens spoil Steelers’ hopes; Patriots drop Dolphins 27-24; Bucs finally secure NFC South.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller; Pats win 24-20.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 17 picks: Bengals beat Bills; Patriots over Dolphins 23-20.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 17 odds, picks: Giants punch ticket to postseason, Bengals pull out prime-time win over Buffalo. Patriots win 27-21.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...