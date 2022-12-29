New England Patriots links 12/29/22 - Head in the game: Concussions, injuries piling up for Pats

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins latest injury report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Dolphins: Can the defense utilize the blueprint to slow down Miami’s offense?
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 players to watch in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Jakobi Meyers wins the Patriots 2022 Rob Hobson Media Good Guy Award.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Josh Uche - Devin McCourty - Mac Jones.
- Award: Jakobi Meyers is presented with the Media Good Guy Award. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Previewing the Dolphins, Wednesday practice report, NFL notes. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian suggests it’s time for Matt Patricia to cut it loose on offense.
- Karen Guregian and Andrew Callahan debate: Would making the playoffs be good or bad for the franchise?
- Alex Barth reports there were seven players listed as non-participants on latest Patriots injury report - including four that weren’t listed last week.
- Dakota Randall warns about some bad news on a handful of key players on the Patriots Injury Report: Seven players didn’t participate.
- Mike Reiss reports dynamic rookie Marcus Jones is in concussion protocol.
- Zack Cox spotlights “criminally underrated” linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley who is quietly enjoying a career year.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Is Mac Jones really getting a ‘dirty’ reputation among NFL defenders?
- Karen Guregian says Bill Belichick hates distractions, but keeps creating them. /By not answering poorly worded “gotcha” questions from the media, apparently.
- Chris Mason explains why Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mark Gesicki could go off with Teddy Bridgewater in Week 17. /Hm... maybe because all the Pats’ QBs are injured?
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: New update on Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation. Teddy Bridgewater time?
- Alex Barth highlights Mike Reiss with some context on Bill O’Brien’s remarks that his latest interaction with the Patriots was “probably last April”.
- Khari Thompson notes NFL writer Eric Edholm suggests the Patriots could trade Mac Jones for Derek Carr. /Why on God’s green earth would the Patriots make that trade?
- Nick O’Malley reports former Pats QB Jarrett Stidham to start for Raiders after Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr.
- Dakota Randall highlights Kyle Van Noy identifying a big difference between Bill Belichick and Brandon Staley.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Patriots preparing for same Dolphins offense, whether Tua or Teddy.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Breaking down the final AFC wild card contenders: Remaining schedules, predictions.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2022 regular season winds down. No Pats.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Vikings have won NFL-record 11 one-score games. Here’s how 5 other teams with similar luck fared since 2010.
- Eric Edholm (NFfL.com) Derek Carr’s potential landing spots in 2023: QB benched, on his way out of Las Vegas.
- Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Derek Carr’s benching kicks off the 2023 QB carousel (and why Tom Brady to the Raiders makes sense).
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill O’Brien: I wish Patriots well, but “very focused” on Sugar Bowl.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL cracks down on use of electronic devices during games.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On Christmas, the NFL’s average audience was five times larger than the NBA’s.
- Mark Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 17: Mac Jones 24th.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Week 17 QB Power Rankings. Mac Jones 23rd.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Joe Burrow set to become NFL’s all-time career leader in completion percentage.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 17 underdogs: Four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 17.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 17: Bengals bump Bills from top; Patriots over Dolphins 27-24.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions for Week 17: Ravens spoil Steelers’ hopes; Patriots drop Dolphins 27-24; Bucs finally secure NFC South.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller; Pats win 24-20.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 17 picks: Bengals beat Bills; Patriots over Dolphins 23-20.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 17 odds, picks: Giants punch ticket to postseason, Bengals pull out prime-time win over Buffalo. Patriots win 27-21.
Loading comments...