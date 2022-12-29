Fantasy Football Preview: Does Kendrick Bourne have fantasy relevance?

Championship week is finally here, and this is by far the most important time of the year to start the correct players and sit the guys who may bust. We’re obviously here to help, so hopefully you will find this information valuable to helping you win your leagues.

Fantasy-related News

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out Saturday, Gardner Minshew expected to start for Philadelphia again

Commanders name Carson Wentz starting quarterback for Week 17

Raiders bench Derek Carr, hand the reigns over to Jarrett Stidham

Running back Derrick Henry likely out for Thursday Night Football

Starts of the Week

QB Brock Purdy at Las Vegas Raiders: Who would have thought Mr. Irrelevant would turn into a Start of the Week in your fantasy championship. Brock Purdy has a great matchup this week against a weak Raiders secondary. Look for him to come out and have a good game as the 49ers are still playing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

RB Cam Akers at Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Akers had his best game of the season last week and showed why he was an early pick in most drafts. This week he has a matchup against the 25th ranked run defense and has all the confidence in the world. Look for Akers to have another great game this week and make up for a lackluster season.

WR Mike Evans vs. Carolina Panthers: Will this finally be the week that Mike Evans has a big performance? It is as good a time as any as he matches up with the 28th ranked Panthers defense against wide receivers. This is a must-win for the Buccaneers and they will surely get their top guys involved in this game. Look for Evans to have a big performance against his division rival.

Bust Candidates

QB Trevor Lawrence at Houston Texans: Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have been on a roll as of late, but they are playing in a game this weekend with little meaning. He comes into this one with an injury designation and is facing the fourth best defense against quarterbacks. Jacksonville has no need to risk getting Lawrence more hurt, so he will likely be handing the ball off a lot in this one.

RB Josh Jacobs vs. San Fransisco 49ers: The Raiders just benched their starting quarterback which likely means a lot of work for Josh Jacobs. The stellar 49ers defense will certainly know this and attempt to shut him down, though. Look for him to struggle when everyone knows the run is coming.

TE Dawson Knox at Cincinnati Bengals: Dawson Knox has had an up-and-down season, but he draws a tough Bengals defense in Week 17. He will be covered by the likes of Logan Wilson and Jessie Bates, who are two of the best in the game at their respective positions when it comes to covering tight ends. Knox will struggle in Cincinnati against a stingy defense.

Sleeper of the Week

RB Hassan Haskins vs. Dallas Cowboys: Hassan Haskins is in line for a tone of work on Thursday Night Football with Derrick Henry likely out with a hip issue. The rookie will be the primary back in a primetime matchup with a fellow rookie — Malik Willis — at quarterback. He may not have a great game, but he will have plenty of touches.

Patriots Start of the Week

WR Kendrick Bourne vs. Miami Dolphins: Time will tell if Kendrick Bourne’s big game last Saturday will translate into success for the rest of the season, but it is safe bet that he will see regular reps moving forward. The Dolphins will score some points, so the Patriots will need to air the ball out. Look for Bourne to follow up his great game with another solid performance.

Injury Report

Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence, QB Aaron Rodgers, QB Mike White, QB Kenny Pickett, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB James Conner, RB Auston Ekeler, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, RB Aaron Jones, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Miles Sanders, RB Tony Pollard, RB Kenneth Walker III, RB Antonio Gibson, WR A.J. Brown, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Christian Watson, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Amari Cooper, WR Diontae Johnson, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Chase Claypool, WR Chris Olave, TE Greg Dulcich, TE Noah Fant, TE Hayden Hurst, TE Cade Otten. TE Hunter Henry, TE Jonnu Smith

Doubtful: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Jalen Hurts, QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Derrick Henry

Out: QB Matthew Stafford, QB Trey Lance, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB Ty Montgomery, RB J.D. McKissic, RB Javonte Williams, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Allen Robinson, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Devin Duvernay, WR Rondale Moore, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WE Mecole Hardman, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Byron Pringle