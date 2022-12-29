The Dallas Cowboys (-14) will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (+14). This game has a lot of regulars missing and may end as a blowout when all is said and done.

The Cowboys have a dominant offense that is powered by their rushing attack. This opens things up for quarterback Dak Prescott, meaning he can find guys like CeeDee Lamb and Micael Gallup down field. You may see a lot of the Dallas’ second-team offense in the second half of this game if things get out of hand.

Dallas also boasts one of the top defensive units in the league and will give the Titans major problems. Their pass rush is lethal with Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence getting after quarterbacks. They also have a true lockdown cornerback in Trevon Diggs and could shut out this Tennessee team tonight.

The Titans, on the other hand, are an absolute mess right coming in as losers of five straight and on their third quarterback of the season. Josh Dobbs is expected to get the start tonight after being signed just eight days ago. Derrick Henry is out along with his usual backup Dontrell Hilliard, meaning Hassan Haskins will be the feature back. They have no pass-catching weapons and it is very hard to envision this team scoring multiple touchdowns tonight.

Tennessee is also resting a bunch of key defensive players as they look ahead to a crucial Week 18 game against Jacksonville. This means they will not really be able to stop what is a great Cowboys offense. This does provide an opportunity for some younger players to show their skills and maybe earn a role in their must-win game to close out the year. Do not expect this Titans defense to be anything special in this game.

The Cowboys are 14-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Malik Davis to score a Second Half Touchdown (+450): Who is Malik Davis exactly? He is an undrafted free agent running back from Florida who has some juice. The Cowboys are down Tony Pollard in this game, making the undrafted rookie the backup behind Ezekiel Elliott. There is no shot that Dallas plays Elliot every snap and there is a good chance this game gets out of hand meaning he will not play much in the second half. That is when Davis will take over as the primary back and find the end zone.