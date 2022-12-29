Patriots vs. Dolphins Thursday injury report: New England’s list of absences lengthens with Damien Harris, Adrian Phillips

A long list of Wednesday absences grew longer on Thursday for the New England Patriots.

Damien Harris and Adrian Phillips joined an additional six sidelined members of the active roster as AFC East preparations for the Miami Dolphins continued.

The running back has missed the past month due to a thigh injury yet missed practice for personal reasons. The safety, now dealing with an illness, has played in every game this season while seeing 63 percent of the snaps on defense to go with 38 percent of the snaps on special teams.

Also remaining non-participants were cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, plus wide receiver DeVante Parker, tight end Jonnu Smith and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

Here’s the second injury report heading into New Year’s Day’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (not injury related — personal)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

OT Yodny Cajuste (illness)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

CB Marcus Jones (concussion)

S Adrian Phillips (illness)

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

WR River Cracraft (calf)

OT Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip)

OT Eric Fisher (calf)

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

The New England secondary stands severely shorthanded with a trio of cornerbacks uncertain for Sunday. Marcus Jones entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after scoring his third all-purpose touchdown of the campaign on a 69-yard interception against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 22-18 loss in Foxborough was one that fellow rookie Jack Jones had been questionable and inactive for due to a knee injury. As for the veteran perimeter starter in Mills, he had been ruled out ahead of Christmas Eve due to a groin injury that surfaced halfway through November. Elsewhere, the Dolphins’ list of non-participants reduced from eight to six on Thursday.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

WR Tyquan Thornton (knee)

TE Hunter Henry (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (veteran rest)

OT Brandon Shell (shoulder)

LB Jaelan Phillips (toe)

CB Xavien Howard (knee)

S Eric Rowe (quad/knee)

S Clayton Fejedelem (knee)

Four went forward as partial participants for the Patriots, including Henry. The 2021 free-agent signing exited three offensive downs in last weekend following a route collision. His return was initially announced as questionable. But Henry’s knee injury in the first half was compounded by Smith’s concussion in the second half. New England’s tight end depth chart finished the game with standard elevation Scotty Washington, who has since been placed on the practice squad’s injured list. And on Miami’s side, a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro cornerback in Howard was added to the injury report with a knee issue.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

ST Matthew Slater (veteran rest)

Dolphins

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

After receiving a rest day, Slater returned to full participation for New England. The 37-year-old special teams captain has recorded nine tackles in the kicking game this campaign while again leading the unit in snaps played. As for Miami’s full participants, both Bridgewater at quarterback and Kohou at cornerback previously practiced in that capacity to begin the week.