New England Patriots links 12/30/22 - Week 17 Pats-Fins previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins latest Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault says the strength of the 2022 Patriots has been their 50-sack defensive front and if they’re to knock off the Dolphins and Bills, the pass rush will have to play a big role.
- What they’re saying: Miami Dolphins.
- Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Judon - Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Belestrator: Previewing the Dolphins playmakers on offense. (2.36 min. video)
- One-on-One with Jakobi Meyers. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dolphins are coming to town. (22.28 min. video)
- Patriots Catch 22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth talk Mac Jones’ performance, Pats route running issues, grading the defense, Dolphins preview & more. (74 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Dolphins preview, Thursday practice report, Week 17 picks. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Squish the Fish Part II. 1. Own the LOS. The front is going to have to win the battle of the trenches. Both sides of the ball. No one gets a day off here.
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for on Sunday, Pats-Dolphins: Battling through injuries to earn a playoff spot. 1. Coverage assignments.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 17 Patriots-Dolphins preview: Playoffs in the balance. The Patriots will try and smother the Dolphins’ running game and play zone in the secondary and hope that Bridgewater will make a mistake.
- Nick O’Malley’s Pats-Fins anti-analysis: Jakobi Meyers got Patriots ‘Good Guy’ award, and video call from his mom.
- Zack Cox talks about what to expect from Teddy Bridgewater with Tua Tagovailoa out: This will be Bridgewater’s first time facing the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick on Teddy Bridgewater: ‘Presents same problems’ as Tua Tagovailoa.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Two wins could certainly change things for the Patriots.
- Chris Mason notes Rhamondre Stevenson admits he’s feeling the heavy workload the Patriots have given him.
- Mark Daniels spotlights Jamie Collins and how he has grown into a leader of the LBs despite practice squad status.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Practice Notes: Eight players absent as injuries mount.
- Chris Mason reports the Patriots now have multiple sick players in addition to injury bug.
- Chris Mason thumbnails the 5 best Patriots offensive players who could moonlight in the secondary vs. Dolphins.
- Dakota Randall mentions the Dolphins are dealing with other key injuries too.
- Matt Cassel explains why a Bill O’Brien-Mac Jones pairing could work well.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: How would the Patriots’ offense change under O’Brien?
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Could Raiders trade for Mac Jones to replace Derek Carr; Plus: A three-step plan for fixing the Patriots’ offense in 2023. /Stahhp it with the Jones for Carr nonsense.
- Dakota Randall correctly and sanely states that no, the Patriots shouldn’t consider replacing Mac Jones with Derek Carr: It’s not happening — nor should it.
- Chris Mason notes Matthew Judon has his eye on Andre Tippett’s all-time Patriots sack record of 18.5.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) LB Josh Uche endorses Jerod Mayo for NFL head coach: ‘Intellect and wisdom’.
- Adam London relays Travis Kelce sharing his theory about the Mac Jones-Eli Apple incident.
- Chris Mason posts the MassLive NFL best bets, Patriots-Dolphins picks against the spread for Week 17.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer and Conor Orr (SI) NFL Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios, best games and predictions; Plus, a possible AFC Championship preview between the Bills and Bengals.
- Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Week 17 referee assignments. Dolphins at Patriots: Brad Allen.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Week 17 announcers schedule revealed. Pats-Fins CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis.
- Claire Kuwana (SI) 2023 AFC East free agents and projected salary cap space by team.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Five bold predictions for Week 17: Chiefs move closer to No. 1 seed, Packers keep playoff hopes alive.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 New Year’s resolutions for all 32 NFL teams: Patriots: Rework the offense.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Inside the 2022 performance bonuses of 20 notable players, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Brown.
- James Dator (SBNation) Why the NFL is set for a historic QB carousel in 2023.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jarrett Stidham: Starting an NFL game is a dream come true.
- Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Geno Smith ending Jets’ playoff hopes would be soul-crushing.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Geno Smith: No extra motivation facing Jets, we need a win to get to playoffs.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) What’s next for the Raiders and Derek Carr?
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 17 picks. Five of five pick Pats to win.
VIEW FROM MIAMI
- Alain Poupart (AllDolphins) The Dolphins recipe for their Patriots success ... and to keep it going.
- Alain Poupart (AllDolphins) Dolphins Week 17 opponent breakdown: New England Patriots.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) How Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) Matt Judon jokes about Patriots’ plan to cover Jaylen Waddle in Week 17.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) 28 current Dolphins who have postseason experience.
- Jake Mendel (ThePhinsider) Xavien Howard, Brandon Shell added to the injury report, six players miss practice for the second-straight day.
- Alain Poupart (AllDolphins) Dolphins injury situation gets worse.
- Jake Mendel (ThePhinsider) New England has injuries at cornerback and Miami may see a familiar face play an unexpected position.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) Dolphins underdogs for second matchup with Patriots of 2022.
- Barry Jackson (Miami Herald) More than half the Dolphins’ roster will be free agents; where each stands. And injury news
Loading comments...