Patriots vs. Dolphins Friday injury report: New England’s rookie corners ruled out as veteran Jalen Mills returns

Jalen Mills would be among the reinforcements arriving Friday for the New England Patriots.

The veteran cornerback returned from the groin issue that sidelined him for four consecutive starts and since being downgraded during the final practice of Week 15. He now stands among five questionable to face the Miami Dolphins.

But four members of the active roster have been ruled out leading up to New Year’s Day, including rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the secondary. The former remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol while the latter last played on Dec. 12 due to a knee injury.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

CB Marcus Jones (concussion)

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Between the AFC East opponents, four have been ruled out due to concussions. In addition to Parker at receiver, Smith at tight end and the aforementioned Marcus Jones at corner for New England, Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback for Miami in the must-win matinee. The incumbent Tagovailoa, who has thrown 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, reported symptoms on Monday following the team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

DOUBTFUL

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

OT Eric Fisher (calf)

The lone doubtful player leading up to Sunday remained a non-participant from Wednesday through Friday due to a calf injury. That would be Fisher, who joined Miami’s offensive line earlier this month. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV champion has yet to make his winter debut.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

WR Tyquan Thornton (knee)

TE Hunter Henry (knee)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

Dolphins

FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

WR River Cracraft (calf)

OT Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip)

OT Greg Little (foot)

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

CB Xavien Howard (knee)

The Patriots cleared running back Damien Harris, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and safety Adrian Phillips from the injury report after each returned to practice in full. But a handful finished divisional preparations as partial participants. Aside from Mills in that questionable group, only Henry did not finish Christmas Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end sustained a knee injury on a route collision three offensive snaps into what became a 22-18 loss. As for the Dolphins’ side of the questionable, Little, Armstead and Howard all were non-participants on Friday.