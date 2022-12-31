Patriots place rookie corner Jack Jones on injured reserve amid series of New Year’s Eve moves

The New England Patriots have placed rookie cornerback Jack Jones on injured reserve in advance of New Year’s Day against the Miami Dolphins.

The move ends the season for the No. 121 overall pick by way of USC and Arizona State.

Jones, 25, had missed the past two games due to a knee injury that saw him ruled out on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and two interceptions before then, including a touchdown return. A total of 454 defensive snaps were played and a pair of starts were made in 2022.

In corresponding transactions, New England signed cornerback Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster while elevating tight end Matt Sokol and cornerback Quandre Mosely from the practice squad.

Hayes, 25, signed to the practice squad four days prior. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the preseason against his current team before spending the fall with the Carolina Panthers. Undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound Hayes has also been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Dolphins. A USFL champion, he’s recorded 13 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections through 11 NFL games.

Sokol, 27, most recently served as a standard elevation in October, logging eight downs on offense and one down on special teams in what marked his third career game. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end from Michigan State joined the Patriots’ practice squad at its formation in September. Undrafted in 2019, he originally signed in June after previous stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Jaguars.

Mosely, 23, landed on New England’s practice squad to begin December after previously visiting for a workout. Undrafted in April, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound product of Eastern Arizona College and Kentucky spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before being waived at the league’s 80-man roster deadline. He made subsequent stops on the scout teams of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 7-8 Patriots also ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Marcus Jones on the final injury report of the week. An additional five members of the active roster stand as questionable to face the 8-7 Dolphins, including tight end Hunter Henry as well as cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills.

Sunday’s kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.