The Week 13 Sunday slate features 13 matchups with eight coming at 1 p.m. ET, four in the 4 p.m. ET window, and a primetime game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

A big game at 1 p.m. ET is the Washington Commanders (-2) visiting the New York Giants (+2). These two teams are both currently in playoff slots and a win would put them in a great position. The Commanders will heavily lean on their rushing attack with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. The Giants will do the same with Saquon Barkley. This may mean a low scoring, defensive-minded game may be in the future.

The biggest game in the afternoon window is the Kansas City Chiefs (-2) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (+2) at 4:25 p.m. ET. This is a matchup of last year's AFC Championship game, which means the Chiefs will surely come into the game looking for revenge. They should be able to throw all over the Bengals secondary, while Cincinnati will try to establish the run and open up the passing game for Joe Burrow. This may be a high-scoring shootout and honestly has game-of-the-year potential.

Sunday Night Football features the Indianapolis Colts (+10) and the Dallas Cowboys (-10) with kickoff set at 8:20 p.m. ET. This game should be a blowout as the Cowboys defense should be too much for the Colts’ stagnant offense. Matt Ryan will likely turn the ball over multiple times, which will lead to good field position for Dallas and the game may get out of hand quickly.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Keenan Allen Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-120): Keenan Allen has had an injury-riddled season but looked good last week against the Cardinals. He gets another week secondary in the Las Vegas Raiders and this will be a very high scoring game. Look for Allen to have a massive day and easily go over 64.5 receiving yards.