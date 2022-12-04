Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in the Week 13 Sunday games

Week 13 will go down as a disappointing one for the New England Patriots following their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, with 13 more games on the menu on Sunday the team’s fortunes could still positively be impacted a bit.

Let’s find out who Patriots fans should be cheering for in those contests. Welcome to the latest edition of our Patriots Rooting Guide.

1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) at Atlanta Falcons (5-7): Go Steelers! While a win would bring Pittsburgh closer to New England in the standings, it seems unlikely they will threaten them in the playoff race. So, a win for the Steelers would be a win for the Patriots’ strength of victory tiebreaker. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4): Go Broncos! The Broncos are in a similar spot as the Steelers above, but going against a direct AFC rival from a Patriots point of view. Every Ravens loss is a welcome one. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Green Bay Packers (4-8) at Chicago Bears (3-9): Go good game! It really does not matter who wins this NFC North battle. The Patriots lost to both teams this year. | FOX, fuboTV

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at Detroit Lions (4-7): Go Lions! New England beat Detroit earlier this season, meaning that a Lions win would have a positive effect on their strength of victory tiebreaker. | FOX, fuboTV

Cleveland Browns (4-7) at Houston Texans (1-9-1): Go Texans! With Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland debut on Sunday, the team might just be able to go on a late run towards the playoffs. Better to be safe than sorry here, so Houston it is. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

New York Jets (7-4) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2): Go Vikings! This one does not need a lot of explanation. The Patriots are behind the Jets at the moment, and every New York loss would be beneficial for New England in both the AFC East and the conference as a whole. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Washington Commanders (7-5) at New York Giants (7-4): Go good game! It really doesn’t matter who wins this one, so cheer for whoever you want to. | FOX, fuboTV

Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1): Go Eagles! This is a classic case of choosing the NFC team over the AFC team. | FOX, fuboTV

4:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Los Angeles Rams (3-8): Go Seahawks! As we have mentioned several times before, the Patriots own the Rams’ fourth-round pick in 2023 from the Sony Michel trade. The more games L.A. loses the better for that pick. | FOX, fuboTV

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at San Francisco 49ers (7-4): Go Niners! The Dolphins are in the Patriots’ division, ahead of them in the standings, and therefore a direct competitor for a playoff spot. San Francisco is the easy choice here. | FOX, fuboTV

4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4): Go Chiefs! Cincinnati is competing for a playoff spot against New England, and every loss suffered by the team helps the Patriots. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-7): Go Raiders! Not only would a Raiders win improve New England’s strength of schedule and possibly victory tiebreakers, it also would hurt a direct opponent for a playoff spot. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

8:20 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3): Go Cowboys! We’re once again in “AFC versus NFC” territory, so the Cowboys are our choice.. | NBC, Peacock, fuboTV

