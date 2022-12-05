New England Patriots links 12/05/22 - Crabby Patties: Sounding off on inept coaching, game plans

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Why did the Patriots offensive game plan fall short vs. the Bills? “There’s evidence all over the place that the Patriots aren’t putting players in a position to succeed offensively, from week-to-week game plans to in-game play-calling and responsibilities. Patricia has a great relationship with Belichick that spans over two decades. But the results speak for themselves when it comes to the direction of this offense.”
- Mike Dussault discusses how after two-straight losses, the Patriots will look to get right and salvage their season with an extended trip to the desert.
- Press Conference Transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick.
- Patriots This Week: Breaking down the loss to the Bills. (20 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Bills film review: Why the latest loss falls on Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: The buck stops with Bill; How will Belichick get struggling Patriots back ‘above the line’? Weekend off; Hunter’s accountability; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News; positional report card against the Bills.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Rhamondre Stevenson producing one of the more unique seasons in Patriots history; Mac Jones is indeed a fiery competitor on the field; More.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Do Pats have realistic path toward a playoff spot? Assessing the remaining schedule.
- Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover Patriots thoughts: That’s what the Patriots’ offense is. Snap the ball, and hope for the best. It’s not a recipe for success, and it’s tough to watch.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 13, Pats-Bills: I hated this game like it was the 1980s drinking water at Camp LeJune. If it were a meal, it would have a hair in it. ...
- Mark Daniels reports Bill Belichick won’t be changing the Patriots offensive play caller this season, but his response does leave it open to interpretation, suggesting he could make changes this offseason.
- Zack Cox declares the Matt Patricia experiment on offense has failed: The Patriots have gone from a top-10 offense to one of the NFL’s worst.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots snap counts vs. Bills: Marcus Jones, Josh Uche rise above the rubble.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Hunter Henry: Patriots offense ‘not good enough.’ /Ya think?
- Matt Geagan notes Kendrick Bourne had plenty to say about the team’s inability to generate offense vs. the Bills.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Matthew Judon still talking playoffs. Judon leads the NFL with 13 sacks.
- Lauren Willand reports Matthew Judon is getting drug tested (again) after his performance vs. Bills.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones has request for coaching staff after disappointing offensive performance.
- Jerry Thornton says Mac Jones bitching out Matt Patricia in frustration is all of us.
- Darren Hartwell and Nick Goss take a look at the “20 under 25” candidates for New England.
- Nick Stevens says Pats Nation is quickly becoming Pats Resig-Nation.
- Sean T. McGuire looks at the AFC playoff picture: Patriots get Week 13 help after loss to Bills.
- Karen Guregian notes QB Kurt Warner says he’d be ‘bored to death’ operating Patriots offense.
- Patriots Beat podcast: Mike Kadlick and Alex Barth talk about the problem with the Patriots. “Bill Belichick’s choice to make Matt Patricia the Patriots play-caller is the worst coaching decision he has ever made.” (1 hour video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 13: Brock Purdy gets the save and the starting job; Burrow still owns Mahomes and the Chiefs.
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Week 13 Walkthrough: Burrow-to-Chase returns; 49ers’ Purdy predicament; The New York Jets meet their worst enemy, and he is again them; More.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 13 performances: Quarterbacks stand out.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 13 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 13: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of Week 13: The 49ers lost Jimmy G but won with Mr. Irrelevant, Joe Burrow continues to own the Chiefs, and the Colts melted down in historic fashion against the Cowboys.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and Losers: Lamar Jackson’s contract year isn’t going as well as hoped
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 13 grades: Cowboys earn an ‘A+’ for routing Colts, Eagles get an ‘A+’ for destroying Titans.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 13 overreactions and reality checks: Jalen Hurts MVP front-runner? No home-field advantage for Chiefs?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 13: Browns defense outscores offense; ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ beats Dolphins.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL playoff picture: Current standings, projected matchups, wild card candidates, eliminated teams.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Maybe Mike White isn’t the Jets’ answer at QB after all.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the rest of the season with a broken foot.
- Off The Pike podcast (The Ringer) Brian Barrett and Khari Thompson: One-and-done for Patricia as OC; More. (1 hr)
Loading comments...