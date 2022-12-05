Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Saints vs. Buccaneers?

The New Orleans Saints (+3.5) travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) in an NFC South showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay home crowd will surely be loud against the team’s division rivals.

The Saints come in at 4-8 and have had a very disappointing season. This is largely due to inconsistent quarterback play on the offensive side of the ball: Andy Dalton is basically playing for a contract tonight in front of everyone on primetime. Look for him to find guys like Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry and score some points in this game.

New Orleans has a defense that has severely underperformed this season. They have former Pro Bowlers at all levels and need these guys to start making big plays. If Cameron Jordan can get some pressure, they may be able to win the field position battle and, in a spot, the game.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense failed to reach 20 points last week against the Cleveland Browns and will look to light it up tonight. The ball is going to be throw all around the field and guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will be given plenty of opportunities to make big plays.

The defense has been solid all season for Tampa Bay and that should continue tonight. They should be able to make Andy Dalton uncomfortable and force multiple turnovers. They will constantly put the Saints in bad situations and likely lead their team to a win.

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Tom Brady Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-150): Brady has had an up-and-down season, but he will try to get back on track tonight against a team that he has historically struggled against. Even if he has a bad game, he will be put in positions to throw touchdown passes. Look for him to have at least two of them.