Week 13 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. What does the NFC South matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6): Go Saints! Sorry, Tom Brady, New Orleans is the team to root for tonight. Why? Because a Saints loss would drop them below the Carolina Panthers in the standings, which in turn might end up being bad news for Brady’s old team: the Patriots own two of Carolina’s draft picks next year, so any help they can get is welcome. | ESPN, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.