Patriots add rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely to practice squad

The practice squad returned to capacity for the New England Patriots on Monday afternoon.

The organization announced the signing of rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely, who previously visited for a free-agent workout in October.

Mosely, 23, played two seasons at Eastern Arizona College before transferring to the University of Kentucky. He appeared in 36 games, including four starts, during his Wildcats career and finished with 69 tackles, one sack, three interceptions as well as a 38-yard touchdown return.

Undrafted in April, Mosely spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before being waived at the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound cornerback made subsequent stops on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was released from the latter scout team last week.

On New England’s, Mosely joins fellow Kentucky product Lynn Bowden Jr., a former All-American and Paul Hornung Award winner who made his 2022 debut as a standard elevation in November.

Five practices stand ahead for the Patriots before next Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.