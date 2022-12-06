Fantasy Football Review: Patriots players disappoint in Week 13

The New England Patriots were not part of it, but Week 13 saw some great performances across the league especially at the wide receiver position.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 13 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

WR Davante Adams (37.7), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (34.6), QB Jalen Hurts (34.4), WR A.J. Brown (31.9), DST Browns (31.0), QB Joe Burrow (30.04), WR Tyreek Hill (29.6), RB Christian McCaffrey (28.6), WR Tyler Lockett (27.8), WR D.K. Metcalf (26.7)

Jalen Hurts had a massive performance that led to a 34.4 fantasy score. Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs and posted 30.04 points in the process.

The only big day from a running back was by Christian McCaffrey who registered 28.6 points in a 33-17 win over Miami.

Davante Adams continues to find himself on the boom list, this time with a 27.7-point performance. Amon-Ra St. Brown was not far behind with 34.6 himself. A.J. Brown (31.9) caught two touchdowns against his former team, while Tyreek Hill had 29.6 points against a top defense. Both Seattle receivers also had a massive day: Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf posted a 27.8 and 26.7, respectively.

The Cleveland Browns defense and special teams had a massive day against the Houston Texans, putting up 31 fantasy points behind two defensive touchdowns and a 76-yard punt return score. That is good for the best performance by a defense this season.

Busted

DST Titans (-6.0), DST Jaguars (-4.0), DST Bears (-2.0), DST Chiefs (-2.0), DST Colts (-1.0), DST Falcons (-1.0), RB Jeff Wilson (0.3), QB Lamar Jackson (1.34), WR Jaylen Waddle (1.9), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (2.24), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (3.6), RB Kenneth Walker III (3.6), TE George Kittle (4.2), QB Deshaun Watson (5.34), RB Derrick Henry (5.8), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (6.0), TE T.J. Hockenson (7.3), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (7.6), TE Travis Kelce (7.6), RB Antonio Gibson (7.9), RB Nick Chubb (8.0), WR Amari Cooper (8.0), TE Mark Andrews (9.4), RB Jamaal Williams (9.5), WR Brandon Aiyuk (9.6)

Lamar Jackson had 1.34 and Jimmy Garoppolo had 2.24 before they both left with injuries; in Garoppolo’s case his foot injury is of the season-ending variety. Deshaun Watson made his return from suspension and played some bad football: he had just 5.34 points.

Jeff Wilson (0.3) was a massive disappointment at running back, while Kenneth Walker III (3.6) left with an injury. Derrick Henry and Cordarrelle Paterson had 5.8 and 6.0 points in bad performances, while Travis Etienne Jr. was a question mark all week before putting up 7.6. Antonio Gibson and Nick Chubb each struggled with 7.9 and 8.0, respectively, whereas Jamaal Williams had a 9.5 despite scoring a touchdown.

Some wide receivers struggled as well. Jaylen Waddle had a 1.9 and left with an injury, while Michael Pittman Jr. (3.6) was locked up by Trevon Diggs. Amari Cooper (8.0) had a poor first game with Watson. Brandon Aiyuk lost his quarterback early and still had a 9.6 — respectable but below expectation.

Tight ends had an awful week. George Kittle led the charge of busts with a 4.2, followed by T.J. Hockenson (7.3) and Travis Kelce (7.6). Mark Andrews was decent given the circumstances of Jackson’s injury; he had a 9.4.

Six defenses put up negative numbers in fantasy with the Tennessee Titans having a -6.0. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a -4.0 against a Detroit Lions offense that is rolling. The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs each had a -2.0 while the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons each had -1.0.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

It was a rough Thursday night for the Patriots with their highest-scoring fantasy player being Rhamondre Stevenson (13.8). Mac Jones was the only other player who eclipsed 10 with 12.5 points.

The rest was ugly. Jakobi Meyers had a 5.2, Hunter Henry had a 3.3, and Kendrick Bourne had a 2.5. Special teams were also bad, combining with the Patriots defense to put up just 3.0 points.