New England Patriots links 12/06/22 - Phillips helps put the screws on opposing offenses

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Adrian Phillips
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Tom E. Curran says the Patriots’ unflattering combination of undisciplined and boring isn’t a great look.
  • Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Positivity push: Three Patriots who are crushing it in a topsy-turvy season.
  • Karen Guregian notes Troy Brown gives Marcus Jones the ultimate compliment.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Flexed out: Patriots-Raiders bumped from Sunday Night Football.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Why the Patriots shrink in the spotlight: New England is 0-3 in prime-time games this season and only 4-10 since 2020.
  • Andrew Callahan relays an anonymous NFL executive who’s team faced the Patriots this season, on Mac Jones and the Patriots roster: ‘There’s not a lot that scares you’.
  • Matt Dolloff writes Bill Belichick has made a very uncomfortable bed, and he’s choosing to sleep in it.
  • Dakota Randall finds Bill Belichicks endorsement of Matt Patricia was no endorsement at all, and leaves the door open for a change this offseason.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bill Belichick responds to criticism of Patriots’ offense.
  • Dakota Randall notes Belichick blames himself for Patriots struggles — as he said he would.
  • Keagan Stiefel reports Mac Jones has no problem having hard conversations with his coaches. Good news, considering recent weeks have been full of them.
  • Conor Roche notes James White understands Mac Jones’s frustrations, and believes Tom Brady would’ve acted similarly.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Did the Patriots’ playoff chances get better after Week 13?
  • Darren Hartwell looks ahead to see where the Pats stand in the 2023 NFL Draft order.
  • Varun (StadiumRant) Who do the Patriots acquire in the off-season to get back to contenders.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Mahomes officially realized he wasn’t in college anymore thanks to a showdown against the Patriots, but it came long before their epic postseason get-together.
  • Darren Hartwell notes Bill Belichick’s reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports.
  • Alex Barth reports former Patriots WR Deion Branch is getting a new coaching opportunity

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 13: Deshaun Watson returns, Bengals make statement in win over Chiefs; More.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don’t) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) Nine takes that WON’T change in NFL’s stretch run: Bills are AFC team to beat; Patrick Mahomes is MVP
  • Graphic (FiveThirtyEight) 2022 NFL Predictions: For the regular season and playoffs, updated after every game. The Patriots playoff odds went from 24% to 25% after Sunday’s games.
  • Staff (NFL.com) NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Monday Night Football: Tom Brady leads Bucs to unlikely, last-second comeback win over Saints. /I went to bed at 16-3 with 8 min. left in the 4th, lol.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Baker Mayfield’s self-bet goes belly up.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL fires warning shot to teams that players can be suspended for faking injuries and draft picks can be taken.

More From Pats Pulpit

