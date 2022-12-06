New England Patriots links 12/06/22 - Phillips helps put the screws on opposing offenses

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault reports that the Patriots-Raiders game has been flexed out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football.
- Evan Lazar tackles this wee’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the biggest keys to the Patriots making a playoff push down the stretch?
- Transaction: Patriots sign DB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.
- Press Conferences: Troy Brown - Steve Belichick - Cameron Achord.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran says the Patriots’ unflattering combination of undisciplined and boring isn’t a great look.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Positivity push: Three Patriots who are crushing it in a topsy-turvy season.
- Karen Guregian notes Troy Brown gives Marcus Jones the ultimate compliment.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Flexed out: Patriots-Raiders bumped from Sunday Night Football.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Why the Patriots shrink in the spotlight: New England is 0-3 in prime-time games this season and only 4-10 since 2020.
- Andrew Callahan relays an anonymous NFL executive who’s team faced the Patriots this season, on Mac Jones and the Patriots roster: ‘There’s not a lot that scares you’.
- Matt Dolloff writes Bill Belichick has made a very uncomfortable bed, and he’s choosing to sleep in it.
- Dakota Randall finds Bill Belichicks endorsement of Matt Patricia was no endorsement at all, and leaves the door open for a change this offseason.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bill Belichick responds to criticism of Patriots’ offense.
- Dakota Randall notes Belichick blames himself for Patriots struggles — as he said he would.
- Keagan Stiefel reports Mac Jones has no problem having hard conversations with his coaches. Good news, considering recent weeks have been full of them.
- Conor Roche notes James White understands Mac Jones’s frustrations, and believes Tom Brady would’ve acted similarly.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Did the Patriots’ playoff chances get better after Week 13?
- Darren Hartwell looks ahead to see where the Pats stand in the 2023 NFL Draft order.
- Varun (StadiumRant) Who do the Patriots acquire in the off-season to get back to contenders.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Mahomes officially realized he wasn’t in college anymore thanks to a showdown against the Patriots, but it came long before their epic postseason get-together.
- Darren Hartwell notes Bill Belichick’s reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports.
- Alex Barth reports former Patriots WR Deion Branch is getting a new coaching opportunity
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 13: Deshaun Watson returns, Bengals make statement in win over Chiefs; More.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don’t) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Nine takes that WON’T change in NFL’s stretch run: Bills are AFC team to beat; Patrick Mahomes is MVP
- Graphic (FiveThirtyEight) 2022 NFL Predictions: For the regular season and playoffs, updated after every game. The Patriots playoff odds went from 24% to 25% after Sunday’s games.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Monday Night Football: Tom Brady leads Bucs to unlikely, last-second comeback win over Saints. /I went to bed at 16-3 with 8 min. left in the 4th, lol.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Baker Mayfield’s self-bet goes belly up.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL fires warning shot to teams that players can be suspended for faking injuries and draft picks can be taken.
Loading comments...