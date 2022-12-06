For a second straight year, the New England Patriots have decided to nominate defensive tackle Lawrence Guy for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The Patriots made the announcement on Tuesday, alongside the other 31 teams nominating players for the prestigious honor.

Guy, 32, has been a cornerstone of the Patriots organization since his arrival as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. Not only did he help bring a Super Bowl to New England in his second season, he also has been actively involved in the community throughout his tenure with the club.

“My wife and I have always made giving back a priority, and the NFL and New England Patriots have given us a special platform to do so,” he said in a statement provided by the team. “My goal is to show up for the communities that shows up for me every Sunday. It is a blessing to be nominated because Walter Payton left such an inspiring legacy on this game, one that I will continue to try to emulate.”

Given his active involvement off the field, his second straight nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award did not come as a surprise. Guy, after all, represents the values associated with the honor: a “commitment to philanthropy and community impact”.

Whether it is through his Lawrence Guy Foundation — a nonprofit aiming to inspire and help disadvantaged families achieve their full potential — or his participation in events organized by the Patriots Foundation, Guy can be counted on to positively impact those around him.

“Since he arrived in New England five years ago, no player has dedicated more time or more personal resources to positively impact the lives of others in our New England communities,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “Lawrence and his wife Andrea have made it a personal priority to do more every year that they have been here and continue to exceed all expectations in terms of their generosity. He leads by example and is a great ambassador for the Patriots, both on and off the field.”

The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and subsequently receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice. All 32 nominees will additionally also receive a donation of up to $40,000 in their name to a charity of their choosing.

On top of it all, fans can also vote on Twitter by using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s name or user handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most during the month between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive an additional $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second- and third-placed players will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations.

Please click here to support the Lawrence Guy Foundation.