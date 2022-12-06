The New England Patriots were back at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday and took the back fields for their first of four practices this week.

It was a lengthy list of absences for the team in what appeared to be a low-key session. Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers, Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, Jabrill Peppers, and Jalen Mills were not spotted from the 53-man roster. From the practice squad, quarterback Garrett Gilbert and linebacker Jamie Collins were also not present.

Several of those players missed Thursday’s game with injuries. Damien Harris did not practice all last week with a thigh injury before being ruled out, while Wynn (foot) and Mills (groin) also did not suit up.

Trent Brown did play on Thursday despite dealing with a significant illness, while Peppers also suited up after being listed on last week’s injury report with an illness.

Jakobi Meyers left the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, who was then ejected.

With a Monday Night game against the Arizona Cardinals coming up, the Tuesday practice was a bonus session of sorts for the Patriots — perhaps playing a hand in the lengthy absence list. The first injury report of the week will be released on Thursday.