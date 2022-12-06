Patriots captain David Andrews: ‘Everyone’s committed to trying to turn it around’

After back-to-back primetime defeats, the New England Patriots sit at 6-6 entering Week 14, on the outside looking in of the NFL playoff picture.

While many people seem to be closing the book on the 2022 Patriots, captain David Andrews and the guys in the locker room are not yet ready to do such thing.

“Look, we’re 6-6. We’ve got five games left. We can do whatever we want to do and it can go one way or the other,” Andrews said on Tuesday. “I think everyone’s committed to trying to turn it around and making it go the right way. That’s all we can do and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

When Andrews says everyone, he means everyone.

“It’s the greatest team game for a reason, right?” he said. “It’s just like when you win a Super Bowl, everybody in the organization gets a ring. Not just the players. Not just the coaches. Not just the front office. Not just the owner. Everybody that had something to do with it: from the training staff to the cafeteria [workers], everybody’s a part of it.

“That’s how it is when it’s a loss, too. It’s not one person’s fault. Everybody on the team can do better in some way or aspect. As players, that’s what you can do: your execution, your preparation, the details, whatever it may be. That’s what makes this game special and why it is the greatest team game.”

Andrews’ role in that is to help shore up the Patriots offense, which has been stuck in a rut for the majority of the season. Through 13 weeks, New England is 24th in total offense while also struggling in key areas such as third-down efficiency and red-area success rate.

After several days off following the Thursday night defeat, the Patriots were back on the practice fields for the first time Tuesday where they hope to start to turn things around offensively.

“Frustrated,” Andrews explained. “But good couple days to try and decompress, step away, look what I can do better, first of all, what my group can do better, and then what we can do better as an offense.

“Great chance today to get back out there a little bit, start on Arizona, focus on some things we need to focus on,” Andrews said. “Get back out there, get back to it, and get ready to go out there and finish the season strong.”