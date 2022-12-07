Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Cardinals ahead of Week 14

The coaching staff of the Arizona Cardinals includes a quarterback from the 2003 New England Patriots draft class as well as a wide receiver from the franchise’s All-1990s team.

But the connections extend beyond Kliff Kingsbury and Shawn Jefferson. Between the active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists, there are five current players who have spent time in both locker rooms during the NFL tenures.

Here’s a glance through those former Patriots and former Cardinals ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

ARIZONA

Andre Baccellia, wide receiver — The Cardinals re-signed Baccellia to the practice squad last week after his most recent departure from the 53-man roster. Undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Washington, where a 40-time of 4.28 seconds was clocked at his pro day, the wideout entered the league with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent a week with the Patriots to conclude his rookie preseason before heading to Arizona one spring ago. The 25-year-old remained on the scout team for the duration of 2021 on the way to a futures pact. Through the initial six games of his career this regular season, Baccellia has caught five passes for 32 yards.

Stephen Anderson, tight end — Anderson has checked into 12 games for the Cardinals since reaching a one-year contract in April. He’s been targeted three times in the passing game while ranking third on the Arizona special teams in snaps played. The ex-walk-on wide receiver at California entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2016. Anderson had accounted for 36 catches, 435 yards and two touchdowns by the time he landed in Foxborough two years later. The tight end signed to the practice squad at its formation that September would be promoted to the 53-man roster as the calendar turned to January’s playoffs. A Super Bowl LIII ring followed before he was released from the practice squad the next fall. The 29-year-old Anderson accrued the past three campaigns with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker — In 2016, the downhill safety out of Eastern Illinois went to the Patriots in the sixth round at No. 208 overall. But Grugier-Hill would be waived after his rookie summer and awarded to the Philadelphia Eagles. With whom, he played in a combined 59 games and gathered a Super Bowl LII ring against the organization that drafted him. The 28-year-old linebacker spent 2020 with the Miami Dolphins under past Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and then later signed a pair of one-year deals with general manager Nick Caserio’s Texans. The team’s reigning tackle leader and Pro Bowl alternate was granted his release at the end of October before agreeing to terms with the Cardinals. Grugier-Hill has played in four contests since then.

NEW ENGLAND

Brian Hoyer, quarterback — The Patriots placed Hoyer on injured reserve to begin October after the 37-year-old sustained a concussion in his 40th NFL start. Hoyer finds himself three tours in with the club he joined as part of the 2009 undrafted class. But the Michigan State product’s third team would be the Cardinals, who claimed him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2012. Hoyer appeared in two games and started one for Arizona to conclude that season under then-head coach Ken Whisenhunt. He completed 30-of-53 passes for 330 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions before being released the following spring. The Cleveland Browns marked the next stop on veteran quarterback’s itinerary.

Tristan Vizcaino, kicker — A recent standard elevation for kickoff duties, Vizcaino returned to New England’s practice squad last month. The 26-year-old did so after filling in for injured Cardinals incumbent Matt Prater against the Los Angeles Rams. In a win at SoFi Stadium, the 2018 undrafted free agent from Washington went 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points before clearing waivers. Vizcaino had prior stints on the Patriots’ scout team in November, October and September. He originally signed following a tryout at mandatory minicamp. Vizcaino has also been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Chargers. Over nine career games in the regular season, he stands 11-for-12 on field goals and 15-for-20 on extra points.