Pats Pulpit Reacts: Are the Patriots headed in the right direction?

The New England Patriots are 6-6 at the moment, and as the eighth seed in the AFC just outside the conference’s playoff picture. With five games remaining in the regular season and them just one game out of the final wild card spot, however, everything is still possible for the Patriots.

The question is whether or not they will take advantage, and if the arrow is pointing in the right direction for them to do.

Simply looking at their last few games, that is not the case. The Patriots have struggled coming out of their Week 10 bye, going just 1-2 to fall out of the wild card spot they previously held.

They did beat the New York Jets — the current seventh seed in the AFC — 10-3 behind a stout defense and good special teams play carrying an anemic offense over the line. Then, they dropped back-to-back games versus the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills that saw some uneven play in all three phases.

The team’s current record is a reflection of this inconsistency. Whether or not it can be addressed, and the Patriots get back to their winning ways, will decide the team’s fortune. For now, let’s just focus on this week’s SB Nation Reacts question directly tied to the team’s status: Are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?

