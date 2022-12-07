Patriots vs. Cardinals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The 6-6 New England Patriots will travel to Arizona in Week 14 to kickoff a two-game road trip. The first of those contests will see them go up against a Cardinals team that is coming into the contest at 4-8 and in third place in the NFC West.

The two teams do not have a lot of familiarity with one another given that they are playing in different conferences, but their last meeting did happen only two years ago: in 2020, the Patriots won 20-17 on a last-second field goal.

Due to the NFL’s expanded regular season schedule, the two clubs will now meet again. A result similar to 2020’s would naturally be big for the Patriots if they want to keep their realistic playoff hopes alive.

