Third-year linebacker Josh Uche is in the middle of a breakout season, ranking second on the New England Patriots defense with seven sacks. All of those have happened since Week 8, making Uche the league’s second most productive pass rusher since that point in the year.

Two of his sacks came against the Buffalo Bills last week. While the Patriots lost that game 24-10 to drop to 6-6 on the season, Uche was one of the few standout performers on an inconsistent day in all three phases.

His performance also put him on the radar of somebody knowing thing or two about disrupting an offense: New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan highlighted one of Uche’s plays for his Cam’s Corner series on The 33rd Team, making an interesting comparison during his breakdown.

"Josh Uche got that sauce" ️



Cam Jordan shows @_Uche35 some love and compares his move to one of the GOAT pass rushers



@camjordan94 | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/Wnm0wMA09A — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 7, 2022

“Matt Judon has spoken highly of this guy and it’s the reason why, because Josh Uche’s got that sauce now,” Jordan said. “He’s coming off the edge and, I mean, they were playing the Bills, but he looked like Von Miller from the Bills with that patinated ghost [move] that he has.

“I mean, Josh Uche gets off the ball and he’s blazing off the line. He’s able to dip his inside shoulder below the left tackle’s targeted punch. Uche is too fast, too athletic. He’s able to slip underneath, eliminating that space and then he brings it back up with a rip for a big sack, forced fumble to help his D-line get it.”

Jordan is not the only person to note a similarity between Uche and current Bills linebacker Von Miller during the Thursday game, with Pats Pulpit’s own Taylor Kyles also making the comparison:

Uche looked like Von with that bend around the corner — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 2, 2022

Uche played a season-high 43 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps versus Buffalo. Beyond his two sacks and forced fumble — one that was recovered by teammate Matthew Judon — he also registered a career-high seven tackles.

His efforts did not lead to a New England victory over its division rivals, but as Jordan pointed out Uche’s big-play potential is obvious. It also might just help the team to a win at one point down the line.

“They don’t get the win, but plays like that can be game-changers,” Jordan said. “Josh Uche has got that sauce.”

The next team to possibly get a taste of Uche’s sauce will be the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots will play the NFC West team on Monday Night Football in Week 14.