New England Patriots links 12/08/22 - Pats must revive the red zone dead zone

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 key players to watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football
- Mike Dussault reports seven Patriots are in top-10 Pro Bowl voting at their positions.
- Mike Dussault highlights 7 takeaways from Logan Mankins’ appearance on the “Pats from the Past” podcast. 1. On facing Richard Seymour in practice as a rookie.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick. Plus transcript.
- Community: Patriots Foundation, Devin McCourty and teammates host annual Gifts from the Gridiron event. (35 sec. video)
- Community: Patriots Foundation is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need during the holiday season. (30 sec. video)
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth evaluate the offense’s performance vs. Bills, preview Arizona Cardinals. (1 hour 18 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Time to adjust team building philosophy?, Wide receiver talk, rest of season outlook. (2 hours)
- Pats from the Past: Logan Mankins. (49.40 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s Monday Night Football Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 14 preview: Players to watch, game prediction.
- Matt Cassel explains why we should see a more aggressive Patriots offense on MNF.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots under pressure: Mac Jones, New England facing must-win at Arizona.
- Karen Guregian listens to Kurt Warner and Dante Scarnecchia pinpoint why the Patriots can’t score in the red zone. /Hat tip to Karen for the headline suggestion.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Tyquan Thornton: Need WR ‘more involved,’ says coach Troy Brown. Injuries have limited Thornton to just 12 catches through his first eight games.
- Dakota Randall says Kyler Murray might have his full array of receivers available Monday night for the first time all season.
- Geoff Magliochetti (Patriots Country) Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ready for Patriots, Belichick: ‘Honor to match wits’.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots ‘other’ pass-rusher draws praise from peers, Bill Belichick: While Matthew Judon gets the sacks and Pro Bowl votes, Josh Uche has a career-high seven sacks since Week 8.
- Mark Daniels highlights Bill Belichick detailing the many reasons why Patriots have pass protection issues.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Do the Patriots need to pay attention to Mac’s outburst?
- Andrew Callahan reports Bill Belichick’s update on Christian Barmore’s injury status and eligibility to return.
- Dakota Randall notes that there clearly is some sort of bug going around the Patriots locker room and the team is managing an illness problem.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots notes. 1) It looks like this could be a difficult stretch again for the Patriots, with multiple reports on Tuesday pointing out that players were spotted in the locker room wearing masks ahead of Monday night’s game out in Arizona.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Matt Patricia finish 2022 as Patriots play-caller? What does offseason hold?
- Zack Cox highlights ex-Patriots OC Charlie Weis pointing out what he believes is the ‘biggest problem’ for Mac Jones: ‘Tell me who the No. 1 receiver is that you’re concerned with.’
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 7 likeliest offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in 2023.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien ‘waiting’ for call from Bill Belichick. Greg Bedard weighs in, “Now, I haven’t talked to anybody directly involved.” /Insert eye-roll emoji here.
- Zack Cox relays another story from Greg Bedard wondering if unknown assistant Evan Rothstein, who followed Patricia from Detroit, is designing the Patriots passing concepts. Bedard adds, ”I don’t know it 100% fact. It’s tough to get information out of there.” /How is this guy considered an “insider”?
- Mark Reynolds has the story of how Hunter Henry is part of gift-giving effort ‘Communities for People’ that provides support to youth in foster care and families facing challenges. /Good guy, good story.
- Jason Ounpraseuth NFL Rumors: Former Patriots executive Nick Caserio nearing end with Texans?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss the Pats coaches, whether Belichick is truly on the hot seat, and an early look at the Arizona Cardinals. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Week 14 Mailbag: A ninth loss could clear the way for Jordan Love to start; Plus answering your questions on Justin Fields, Jon Robinson’s firing and the future of Bill Belichick.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Four Verts: Joe Burrow enters MVP chat room; c’mon, Falcons, give Desmond Ridder a shot; and what are Jags doing with Travon Walker?
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Players making best use of a contract year. No Pats.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 14: Mac Jones 25th, Kyler Murray 17th.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn’t on the current roster. Rhamondre Stevenson No. 9.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Playoff Projection: Here are the Week 14 games that will have the biggest impact on the playoff picture. Jets at Bills, Dolphins at Chargers included.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Kyler Murray answers Patrick Peterson’s criticism: It doesn’t affect me.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 14 underdogs: Will Cardinals surprise Patriots? “... New England hasn’t shown it has the offense capable of pulling away. I’m taking the magician Murray — who is capable of evading the pursuit of Matthew Judon and New England’s defense — to make a crucial play to win the game.”
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 14 picks. Patriots over Cardinals 19-16. Plus commentary.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 14 picks. All five pick Pats to win.
