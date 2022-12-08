The New England Patriots returned to practice without five members of the active roster on Thursday — and five starters.

Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn, as well as cornerback Jalen Mills all were sidelined from preparations for the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

OT Trent Brown (illness)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Cardinals

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)

WR Rondale Moore (groin)

OT Rashaad Coward (chest)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)

Of New England’s five non-participants following an off day, three landed among the inactives last week against the Buffalo Bills. That list included Harris due to a thigh injury, Wynn due to a foot injury and Mills due to a groin injury. But Brown stayed in for every snap at left tackle despite an illness. And Meyers, who logged 22 receiving yards after also being questionable with a shoulder injury, went down in the end zone in the fourth quarter. He did not finish the 24-10 loss and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back)

Cardinals

DT Trysten Hill (hamstring)

S Charles Washington (chest)

The lone limited participant for the Patriots on Thursday would be Cajuste, who was questionable and ultimately inactive for the AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium with a calf injury. A back injury has since been added next to his name. The 2019 third-round draft choice out of West Virginia started every game in November while playing all 181 downs for the offensive line.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Cardinals

WR Greg Dortch (thumb)

No Patriots were upgraded to full-go designations on the first injury report of the week. But the Cardinals, while practicing without two dangerous wide receivers, did have another on hand in Dortch. The 5-foot-7 slot target and returner caught nine passes for 103 yards versus the San Francisco 49ers during his last outing.