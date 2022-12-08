The Las Vegas Raiders (-6.5) will face off with the Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) to kick off week 14. The game will be in SoFi Stadium so the Rams will have the home crowd behind him.

Las Vegas has been playing well as of late and looks to win its fourth straight. The offense is built around Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller hurt. Look for them to establish the run which will allow Adams to have big play opportunities.

The defense has also been playing better for the Raiders. Chandler Jones is coming off of a Defensive Player of the Week performance and will look to wreak havoc on a struggling Rams offense. Look for the Raiders to get pressure and force turnovers.

The Rams have been a disaster all year and now they add Baker Mayfield to their quarterback room. He may see some time tonight, or it will be John Wolford’s game. Either way the offense will need to establish the run to stay in this game. Look for the unit to be simplified with a lot of running and short passes.

Los Angeles still sports a solid defense, but it will be without Aaron Donald in this one. It still should be able to rush the passer and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will surely follow around Adams all game. If Ramsey can slow him down this may be a low scoring battle.

The Rams are 6.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Player Prop of the Night

Kyren Williams Over 14.5 Receiving Yards (-115): Kyren Williams has taken over the RB2 role with the release of Darrell Henderson Jr. He is the Rams’ pass-catching back now and tonight’s game script should allow him to have a solid game through the air. Look for a bunch of dump offs to Williams allowing him to have at least 15 receiving yards.